Oracle Health's AI-Powered Patient Portal Now Generally Available

Provides patients with plain-language explanations of conditions and treatments to improve their understanding of medical records

Makes it easier for patients to proactively manage their care, engage with their doctors, and stay on track with treatment plans

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI-powered Oracle Health Patient Portal is now generally available in the U.S. The new offering combines the ease-of-use and simplicity of a consumer application with a highly secure and comprehensive integration with the Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR), so patients can quickly review and share their medical records, easily connect with providers, and remain engaged and in control of their care. The intuitive solution also enables patients to ask questions and receive clear, plain-language explanations of diagnoses, test results, and treatment options.

Many patients struggle to access their medical records, schedule appointments, or interpret clinician notes well enough to understand the next steps in their care. As a result, medical staff are feeling the strain of managing higher call volumes, general inquiries, and intake paperwork while still delivering high-quality patient care. Oracle Health Patient Portal helps address this challenge by aggregating and simplifying health information that reflects actual clinical documentation, giving patients a better understanding of their medical records and a more effective and efficient means of engaging with their care providers.

"Our AI-powered Oracle Health Patient Portal is built from the ground up to help patients understand, manage, and improve their health," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "By making it easy for patients to navigate their care and communicate digitally, we're also helping care teams reduce administrative burden and focus their time on what matters most: delivering the best possible care."

Fully integrated with the Oracle Health EHR, Oracle Health Patient Portal reflects the actual care plan and documentation completed by the care team, and health data remains in the same secure clinical environment. Patients do not need to collect or upload their records into an external system to get answers to their medical questions or to gain a greater understanding of their diagnoses. Patients can use a range of self-service tools within the portal to receive clear, easy-to-understand summaries of their health, including recent visit highlights, key conditions, medications, and outstanding tasks—such as preparing for upcoming visits, completing labs, and managing follow-ups and screenings—helping them stay informed and engaged between visits.

Using the system's embedded, contextually aware AI capabilities, patients can ask questions directly within the portal to better understand their health information and view chart-based insights such as trends in labs and vitals over time. For example, patients can say, "Help me understand my cholesterol trends over the year," or ask, "How am I managing my diabetes?" AI delivers responses in plain language, grounded in the patient's health record, helping them better understand and manage their care.

Patients can also manage appointments using natural language. For example, they can say, "I want to see my doctor for a back pain consultation next week." The AI contextualizes requests based on prior visits and providers, recommends appropriate clinicians and time slots, and enables scheduling in just a few steps.

Oracle Health Patient Portal is built using frontier models to help ensure it provides the most effective, up-to-date AI. Since the portal is designed to augment the care team, not circumvent it, the system has strong guardrails that prevent the AI from providing diagnoses, medical advice, or treatment recommendations. When users request medical advice, AI encourages patients to consult their healthcare provider or, if they believe they are experiencing an emergency, to call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room. To provide additional clarity for patients, AI-generated text is highlighted with a visual bar and cites the sources of its information. To protect patient privacy, no personal medical data is stored outside of the Oracle system or in third-party models.

To learn more about Oracle's full suite of clinical, life sciences, and business applications, join us at the Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit in Orlando, September 22-24, 2026, to see the solutions in action. Register now.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle