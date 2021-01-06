Oracle Helps ENGIE Manage Its 170,000 Strong Workforce

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle announces that ENGIE, a global group that provides low-carbon energy and services, is extending its HR transformation with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to support its 170,000 employees. ENGIE has built its human resources policy around the core elements of open dialogue, continuous improvement and sharing best practices.

ENGIE has expanded its use of Oracle Cloud HCM to leverage new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning features in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. By using HR data to provide support on recruitment, skills development, and internal mobility, Oracle is helping ENGIE empower its employees throughout their work and careers via one cloud-based system, bringing together previously disconnected data from multiple lines of business.

"We are working with ENGIE and innovating to help its HR teams and employees meet the demands of today's evolving workplace," says Karine Picard, Country Leader France and VP Business Development Applications. "Oracle is uniquely positioned to deliver a complete, global HR solution and help ENGIE standardise processes such as managing HR information, recruitment, learning, performance management, as well as succession plans, career development, and workforce management."

