Oracle Helps Organizations Scale Effective Leadership with Oracle Manager Edge

New AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM delivers personalized, real-time guidance to help managers lead through change and improve engagement, team performance, and retention

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced a new AI-powered coaching assistant within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to help managers lead with greater confidence, consistency, and effectiveness. Oracle Manager Edge helps managers strengthen engagement, support employee growth, improve team performance, and drive retention by using insights from feedback, goals, performance reviews, team interactions, and other workforce signals across Oracle Cloud HCM to deliver personalized guidance in the moment.

"Organizations need managers who can guide teams through change, build trust, and help employees grow, but too often they are stretched thin by administrative work, limited development support, and pressure to deliver results," said Lewis Thompson, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. "Oracle Manager Edge helps organizations scale effective leadership and build resilient teams for an AI-driven world by providing managers with personalized, context-aware coaching that turns workforce insights into meaningful action when it matters most."

Available in Oracle Touchpoints, an AI-powered continuous employee engagement solution that is part of Oracle Cloud HCM, Oracle Manager Edge acts like a dedicated coach for every manager and is designed to help maintain control of sensitive workforce data and align with security and compliance requirements. It uses AI to deliver personalized recommendations grounded in a manager's unique context, including employee feedback, goals, performance conversations, team feedback, and organizational priorities. This enables managers to take more informed actions, strengthen team relationships, and build leadership capabilities as situations evolve. Oracle Manager Edge is accessible through employee communication tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, bringing personalized coaching directly into the flow of work. Oracle Manager Edge helps managers and organizations:

Take the Right Action at the Right Time

Real-time coaching: Helps managers navigate difficult conversations, support employee development, and recognize achievements with personalized guidance in the moment.

Helps managers navigate difficult conversations, support employee development, and recognize achievements with personalized guidance in the moment. Context-aware recommendations: Help managers conduct more effective performance and growth discussions using insights from goals, feedback, team feedback, and 1:1 conversations.

Help managers conduct more effective performance and growth discussions using insights from goals, feedback, team feedback, and 1:1 conversations. Proactive coaching opportunities: Help managers strengthen engagement and team performance by surfacing opportunities for recognition, growth, and improvement.

Scale Effective Leadership Across the Organization

Coaching for every manager: Helps organizations develop leadership capabilities at scale with consistent, actionable guidance for managers across roles, experience levels, and locations.

Helps organizations develop leadership capabilities at scale with consistent, actionable guidance for managers across roles, experience levels, and locations. Growth-focused guidance: Helps managers make informed leadership decisions with recommendations designed to support employee growth without negatively ranking individuals.

Helps managers make informed leadership decisions with recommendations designed to support employee growth without negatively ranking individuals. Value-based guidance: Helps managers reinforce company values and business objectives with guidance informed by workforce insights across Oracle Cloud HCM.

Improve Engagement, Retention, and Productivity

Guided actions: Help managers improve engagement, retention, and team performance with recommendations to coach employees, recognize contributions, and support career growth.

Help managers improve engagement, retention, and team performance with recommendations to coach employees, recognize contributions, and support career growth. Business-aligned recommendations: Helps managers build trust, improve alignment, and drive results by turning workforce insights into practical actions that support priority business goals.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution that connects every HR process from hire to retire on a single platform with embedded AI. It includes Oracle Touchpoints, an AI-powered, continuous employee engagement solution that helps organizations strengthen manager-employee relationships through structured conversations, feedback, and insights. Oracle Manager Edge extends these capabilities by delivering personalized coaching in the flow of work, helping organizations develop stronger leaders, improve employee experiences, and navigate the demands of an increasingly AI-driven workplace.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud HCM applications, visit oracle.com/human-capital-management.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations streamline the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations streamline the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle