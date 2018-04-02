Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation

"Oracle delivers the widest range of industry-specific applications in the cloud," said Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. "From creating smarter construction sites with IoT, to empowering retailers to deliver better customer experiences with inventory management, our unmatched industry expertise and solutions are driving our customers' success."

At Oracle Industry Connect, industry peers join together to share deep-domain expertise and best practices on the mission-critical applications that are core to their businesses and their success. Ninety percent of the breakout session content is comprised of Oracle customers providing insights on identifying and overcoming complex industry challenges.

The keynotes will be followed by seven industry-specific tracks for business leaders in communications, construction and engineering, energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, hospitality, life sciences and healthcare and retail. Speakers include:

Amy Brady , Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, KeyBank

, Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, KeyBank Connie Santilli , Vice President Enterprise Systems and Strategy, GAP

, Vice President Enterprise Systems and Strategy, GAP David Sipes , Chief Operations Officer, RingCentral

, Chief Operations Officer, RingCentral David Wilson , Chief Innovation Officer, Bechtel Corporation

, Chief Innovation Officer, Michael Webber , Deputy Director of the Energy Institute, Co-Director of the Clean Energy Incubator

, Deputy Director of the Energy Institute, Co-Director of the Clean Energy Incubator Ray Bennett , Chief Global Officer, Global Operations, Marriott International

, Chief Global Officer, Global Operations, Sandy Tremps , Vice President, MRL IT, Merck

, Vice President, MRL IT, Merck William Pratt , Chief Information Officer, SiriusXM Radio Inc.

"Cloud computing is the foundation of how businesses can truly transform themselves," said Bob Weiler, executive vice president, Oracle's Global Business Units. "Smart companies will leverage powerful industry-specific solutions to innovate, delight their customers and drive new revenue streams."

For more information about how Oracle is committed to empowering organizations through best-in-class, industry-specific business solutions, visit oracle.com/industries. To learn more about Oracle Industry Connect 2018, go to oracle.com/oracleindustryconnect.

