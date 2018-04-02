Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced its 5th-annual Oracle Industry Connect conference. The event brings together business leaders and experts from across industries to share deep sector expertise and strategies for innovation and organizational transformation. In addition to leading customer executives, the conference will feature keynotes from Oracle CEO Mark Hurd and Bob Weiler, executive vice president of Oracle's Global Business Units. The event takes place April 10-11, 2018 at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City.
"Oracle delivers the widest range of industry-specific applications in the cloud," said Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. "From creating smarter construction sites with IoT, to empowering retailers to deliver better customer experiences with inventory management, our unmatched industry expertise and solutions are driving our customers' success."
At Oracle Industry Connect, industry peers join together to share deep-domain expertise and best practices on the mission-critical applications that are core to their businesses and their success. Ninety percent of the breakout session content is comprised of Oracle customers providing insights on identifying and overcoming complex industry challenges.
The keynotes will be followed by seven industry-specific tracks for business leaders in communications, construction and engineering, energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, hospitality, life sciences and healthcare and retail. Speakers include:
- Amy Brady, Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, KeyBank
- Connie Santilli, Vice President Enterprise Systems and Strategy, GAP
- David Sipes, Chief Operations Officer, RingCentral
- David Wilson, Chief Innovation Officer, Bechtel Corporation
- Michael Webber, Deputy Director of the Energy Institute, Co-Director of the Clean Energy Incubator
- Ray Bennett, Chief Global Officer, Global Operations, Marriott International
- Sandy Tremps, Vice President, MRL IT, Merck
- William Pratt, Chief Information Officer, SiriusXM Radio Inc.
"Cloud computing is the foundation of how businesses can truly transform themselves," said Bob Weiler, executive vice president, Oracle's Global Business Units. "Smart companies will leverage powerful industry-specific solutions to innovate, delight their customers and drive new revenue streams."
For more information about how Oracle is committed to empowering organizations through best-in-class, industry-specific business solutions, visit oracle.com/industries. To learn more about Oracle Industry Connect 2018, go to oracle.com/oracleindustryconnect.
