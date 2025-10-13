Oracle Joins The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita to Accelerate AI and Automation in Manufacturing

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that Oracle has joined the ecosystem at The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita. By co-innovating at The Factory, Deloitte and Oracle aim to help manufacturers and industrial organizations integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into their operations, while streamlining data and analytics.

Why this matters

According to Deloitte's 2025 Smart Manufacturing and Operations survey, manufacturers and industrial organizations continue to face challenges with implementing complex transformations, operational risks and labor shortages amid rising competition. While many have increased investments and accelerated the adoption of emerging technologies, the complexity and accessibility of industrial data continues to be one of the biggest barriers to innovation. Often, the data is siloed across production sites and information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems, making it difficult to manage, model and govern.

Co-innovation for data integration, AI and automation

As part of its membership at The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita, Oracle will bring its Smart Operations capabilities, which are part of its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) solution, to clients at The Factory.

Oracle Smart Operations capabilities for Manufacturing Execution leverage cloud, IoT and AI to bridge the gap between traditionally disjointed OT and IT systems. This helps organizations connect business functions (including finance, human resources, sales, marketing, etc.) to manufacturing, facilitating a continuous feedback loop to help enhance productivity, quality and factory output. These capabilities help manufacturers enhance agility and strengthen resilience while supporting sustainability and workforce goals.

"Our ecosystem at The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita continues to expand as we evolve to help our clients break down barriers to innovation and become AI-enabled," said Tim Gaus, principal and Smart Manufacturing business leader, Deloitte. "By bringing together Deloitte's technology, industry and sector experience with Oracle's AI solutions, we're continuing to help manufacturers accelerate the adoption of AI and automation so they can address today's most pressing operational challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth."

"In today's dynamic manufacturing and industrial environment, organizations are under constant pressure to do more with less. To stay competitive, they need agile processes that improve factory efficiency, reduce unplanned downtime and deliver greater visibility across operations," said Vikash Goyal, vice president, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Product Strategy, Oracle. "Together with Deloitte, we are enabling manufacturers with Oracle Cloud SCM solutions to enhance efficiency, increase production and strategically plan for the future."

About The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita

The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita is an experience center that helps organizations leverage advanced manufacturing techniques and the latest technologies to tackle problems, accelerate innovation and achieve end-to-end digital transformations. The Factory offers an immersive learning environment, connecting digital, physical and experimental elements on a fully operational production line to demonstrate how the latest technologies can address industry challenges. In addition, The Factory brings together an ecosystem of world-renowned solution providers, technology innovators, academic researchers and futurists who create custom strategies and technologies tailored to client needs.

