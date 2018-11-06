Oracle Named a Leader in CRM Suites Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a leader in CRM suites by Forrester Research. The Forrester Wave™: CRM Suites, Q4 2018 gave Oracle the highest score of any vendor in the current offering category and cites Oracle's ability to unify front- and back-office functions, noting that "Oracle's far-reaching vision is to enable the connected digital enterprise by integrating data, intelligence, and experiences across B2B and B2C customer journeys that span the front and back office."

According to Forrester, modern CRM strategies enable differentiated customer experiences "by leveraging vast amounts of interaction, behavioral and transaction data to enable contextual experiences that deliver value to the customer..." Forrester cites intelligence as a key differentiator, saying "Intelligence-driven engagement streamlines work and allows CRM users to focus on the tasks that matter most to business outcomes." The report also notes that "the value of CRM has shifted toward helping organizations better support customers in their end-to-end engagement journeys to garner their satisfaction and long-term loyalty..."

"At Oracle we know there is no such thing as a static and predictable customer journey and that's why we are focused on providing powerful and actionable insights in context, in motion and in real time across the entire customer experience," said Stephen Fioretti, Vice President Product Management, Oracle Service Cloud. "We believe our position in the Forrester Wave for CRM Suites underscores our data-driven approach to helping organizations make every customer interaction matter."

For the report, 11 vendors were evaluated across 33 criteria, which were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Oracle received the highest score of any vendor in the current offering category, and received the highest score possible in the product strategy criterion. Oracle also received the highest possible scores in the sales force automation (SFA), confi­gure price quote (CPQ), marketing automation, customer service, field service, customer journey support criteria, as well as the highest score of any vendor in the go-to-market approach criterion.

Oracle (Customer Experience) CX Cloud is an integrated set of applications which empower organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences, and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

Download The Forrester Wave™: CRM Suites, Q4 2018 here.

