Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

The report notes "The ongoing current evolution toward digital infrastructure operations paves the way to the next big evolution in the industry: a fully automated, highly configurable, self-orchestrating horizontal software layer that supports hybrid physical and virtual resources."

As Communications Service Providers (CSPs) strive to increase their agility, embrace digitalization, and adopt new technologies – such as NFV/SDN, IoT and cloud – they are encountering hurdles presented by their existing systems and processes. Oracle Communications Service and Network Orchestration an open, agile, model-driven approach that insulates IT systems from network complexity and accelerates CSPs' digital transformation efforts. With new innovations that support both physical and virtual environments, Oracle enables customers to accelerate the introduction of new technologies and the provisioning of services across them.

According to the report, "OSS solutions depicted in this Magic Quadrant are spanning service-facing digital IT solutions that are tightly coupled with customer-facing IT. Without an adequate process alignment, CSPs will fail to monetize investments on the back end."

Oracle Communications Service and Network Orchestration supports the end-to-end concept-to-cash-to-care process through seamless process integration with Oracle Customer Experience (CX) and Oracle's Siebel CRM solutions and, through open integrations, with Oracle and most third party CX and CRM solutions.

"Modern OSS systems are becoming increasingly critical as CSPs embrace a digital future as integrated digital service providers," said Doug Suriano, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "Oracle continues to deliver new innovations that enable our customers to embrace this change, helping dramatically reduce time-to-market for new services while also supporting scalable operations that reduce IT complexity and costs. We feel that our position as a Leader for the seventh consecutive time reflects our ongoing commitment to, and investment in, our OSS technologies and to ensuring the success of our customers today and well into the future."

According to the report, "Leading vendors in this Magic Quadrant cover both the traditional OSS and the new OSS orchestration architectures in the form of SDN/NFV orchestration solution capabilities. The underlying functionality will be the same for both worlds. However, architectures will shift from vertical solution stacks — often purpose-tailored to specific technologies — to horizontal, fully integrated OSS functionality. The new OSS orchestration will encompass the same functionality, encapsulated in pre-integrated, real-time, self-configurable, metadata-driven architectures."

