Oracle Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape U.S. EHR Vendor Assessment

Oracle recognized for AI automation, value delivered, and data orchestration

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Electronic Health Record (EHR) 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment1. According to the report, healthcare organizations should "Consider Oracle if you are an acute or ambulatory care organization looking for an EHR with innovative and powerful AI automation backed by the technological prowess of Oracle's OCI and data management capabilities." Read the excerpt here.

"Oracle Health is expanding its reach in the US by building on the EHR to enable better clinical documentation and workflows designed to enhance patient care and operational efficiencies in healthcare settings," said Mutaz Shegewi, research director, Worldwide Healthcare Provider Digital Strategies, IDC. "Oracle Health's EHR is modular, scalable, and customizable through its partner ecosystem, suitable for small clinics to large, multi-facility hospital systems."

Oracle Health Provides Critical Advantages for Customers

The IDC MarketScape report emphasizes the unique value Oracle Health can bring to customers. The report states, "Oracle's acquisition of Cerner… has provided distinct competitive advantages, mainly due to its cloud and data management capabilities." It also notes that, "Oracle's unique positioning as the only cloud provider with an industry-specific EHR solution enables it to innovate across a broad range of areas, from EHR to advanced data analytics, as demonstrated by Clinical Digital Assistant."

"We believe our recognition as an industry leader reflects the unique value our technology delivers to healthcare organizations across the US," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences. "Our integrated portfolio of clinical and operational applications not only helps organizations improve patient experiences and reduce administrative burden, but also increase efficiency and tighten financial controls. Coupled with our expertise in AI, analytics, and data security, we can accelerate the innovation our customers need to transform the industry and help better the lives of their patients."

Healthcare providers use IDC MarketScape reports to more easily navigate the market and make more informed decisions on purchases. IDC analyzes how technology vendors are shaping their strategies and building capabilities to meet providers needs and requirements.

Download the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Electronic Health Record 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment excerpt here.

To see Oracle Health in action, please visit us at ViVE in Los Angeles February 25-28 at booth #1310. Learn how Oracle Health is building an open healthcare platform with intelligent tools for data-driven, human-centric health experiences to connect consumers, providers, payers, public health, and life sciences.

1. IDC MarketScape: U.S. Electronic Health Record 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment, Mutaz Shegewi, December 2023, document number #US50048523.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle