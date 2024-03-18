ORACLE PARK TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY CONTRACT

New Agreement Raises Bar for Stadium Event Parking Workers Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 665 members at Oracle Park have voted unanimously to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, protecting valets, cashiers, and traffic directors who provide essential services at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

"Local 665 is thrilled to have secured a new agreement for Oracle Park Teamsters that really knocks it out of the park," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 665. "This accomplishment reflects our unwavering dedication to securing fair compensation and respect for our hardworking members. It's a testament to the strength and solidarity of Teamsters."

The groundbreaking contract includes a 5.5 percent annual wage increase for all classifications of workers, the elimination of tiered hourly wages, four additional holidays, employer contributions to the Teamsters 401(k), and improved working conditions.

"We're filled with anticipation for the future of the parking industry and deeply grateful to Local 665 for their exceptional work in negotiating this agreement," said Aleicia Davis, a 24-year member of Local 665 and a traffic director at Oracle Park.

Teamsters Local 665 represents 5,000 working members in nine counties in many diverse industries in Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit Teamsters665.org.

