Oracle Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for Oracle Manufacturing Cloud

"Manufacturing organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that extract additional value from manufacturing operations through increased efficiency and reduced costs," said Andy Binsley, vice president, Manufacturing and ALM Strategy, Oracle. "They would also like to do that on the Cloud. To help our customers achieve these twin goals, we have integrated artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things capabilities within Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud. We are pleased to be acknowledged as a Leader for manufacturing execution systems (MES) by Gartner, and see this recognition as a testament to our success in delivering business value to manufacturing organizations, and doing so on the Cloud."

Gartner estimates that "By 2024, 50% of MES solutions will include industrial IoT (IIoT) platforms synchronized with microservices-based manufacturing operations management (MOM) apps, providing near-real-time transaction management, control, data collection and analytics."

With Oracle SCM Cloud, Oracle provides a suite of supply chain cloud applications that enable businesses, including manufacturers, to manage their supply chains with the scale, security, innovation, and agility that today's markets require. Oracle SCM Cloud provides end-to-end technology that takes customers beyond supply chain operations and into integrated business planning.

Oracle SCM Cloud has garnered consistent industry recognition. Oracle was recently named a Leader in both Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems2," and Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems3."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

