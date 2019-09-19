Oracle Recognizes Top Cloud Innovators at OpenWorld

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- This week, Oracle honored a diverse set of customers and partners for outstanding and innovative use of Oracle technologies. Culled from hundreds of nominees across industries and around the world, those selected were recognized as Excellence Award recipients at Oracle OpenWorld 2019.

The winners selected all had one thing in common. They excelled in their use of Oracle solutions to accelerate innovation, drive business transformation and create value by increasing agility, lowering costs and reducing IT complexity. Oracle is honored to congratulate each and every one of this year's winners.

Oracle recognized winners in eight customer categories:

Chief Information Officer of the Year – awarded to individuals for excellent performance and vision in the role of a CIO of an enterprise that uses Oracle products and services. This year's winners include:

Akash Kurana, GVP, CIO and chief digital officer, McDermott International, Inc.

Cinthya Carolina Sanchez , CIO, Universidad de los Andes

, CIO, Universidad de los Andes Sally Gilligan , CIO, GAP, Inc.

Cloud Platform Innovation – awarded to organizations for their leading-edge solutions using the Oracle Cloud Platform to drive business transformation and value by increasing agility, lowering costs and reducing IT complexity. This year's winners include:

4Ward Servicos e Comercio de Equipamentos Ltda, 7-Eleven, American Axle & Manufacturing Holding Inc., Australian Finance Group (AFG), Autostrade per l'Italia, Aviva, Banco Daycoval S.A., Caesars Entertainment, Central Research Institute of Electric Power Industry (CRIEPI), City of Las Vegas, Comcast, Comptroller of Public Accounts, CoreLogic, Datalynx, Educational Testing Service (ETS), Exelon, FabIndia, Ferrari, FireEye, Gallaudet University, Globo, HighJump Software Inc., Hindalco, Honeywell, IFFCO, Illycaffè S.p.A., JASCI Software, PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE), Laureate International Universities, Maritz, McMaster University, Nationwide Insurance, NRMA, Office Depot, Oi Telecom, OUTFRONT Media, Panasonic Manufacturing Limited, Pioneer Natural Resources, Qatar Foundation, Rabobank, Ricoh USA Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rosendin Electric, Ruralco Holdings Ltd, Skanska Group HQ, Southern Company, Standard Chartered Bank, Stitch Fix, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, The Co-op, The University of Adelaide, TIA Technology, Tokyo Gas i Net Corp, Underwriters Laboratories (UL LLC), Unicoop Firenze, UST Global, Veritas Technologies, Vertiv, Western Digital, and Youngone Outdoor.

Chief Data Officer of the Year – awarded to individuals for their outstanding ability to recognize and successfully use data as a key asset within their organization. This year's winners include:

Alberto Camardelli , CIO, SKY Brasil

, CIO, SKY Brasil Alexander Ryabov , head of data services, Wargaming.net

, head of data services, Wargaming.net Pencho Tzonev , head of data analytics and development, Europe , PaySafe

, head of data analytics and development, , PaySafe Richard Kudakwashe Bururu, managing director and regional head, Decision Management Group Consumer, CIMB Bank

Cloud Architect of the Year – awarded to leaders on the front lines of driving successful cloud deployments, specifically in data management and analytics, through their strong technical skills, adaptability and strategic thinking. This year's winners include:

Hernan Antolini , enterprise architecture - technology manager, DIRECTV LATAM

, enterprise architecture - technology manager, DIRECTV LATAM Mangesh Deo , senior director, Global Corporate Solutions Technology, TIAA

, senior director, Global Corporate Solutions Technology, TIAA Oscar Jalón Arias, IT director, Casa Santiveri S.L.

ZhiLiang Yang , CIO, ChinaGas Holdings Ltd.

Data Warehouse and Big Data Leader of the Year – awarded to individuals for their technical ability and superior knowledge of Oracle data warehouse, big data and analytics implementations within their organizations. This year's winners include:

Alain Fuhrer , head of databases, Die Mobiliar

, head of databases, Die Mobiliar Derek Hayden , VP, data strategy and analytics, OUTFRONT Media

, VP, data strategy and analytics, OUTFRONT Media Jesus Ramirez , big data, BI and automation director, Ripley

, big data, BI and automation director, Ripley Pawarit Ruengsuksilp, business development analyst, Forth Corporation PCL

Leadership in Infrastructure Transformation – awarded to leaders who deliver value to their company by leveraging multiple Oracle technologies to reduce the cost of IT operations, improve time to deployment, and benefit from performance gains and enhanced end-user productivity. This year's winners include:

Jan-Pier Loonstra , enterprise infrastructure architect, KPN

, enterprise infrastructure architect, KPN Laszlo Beres , engineering manager, GVC Holdings

, engineering manager, GVC Holdings Prasanta Kumar Nayak , deputy general manager (systems), State Bank of India

, deputy general manager (systems), State Bank of Ryan Lea , solution consultant, CCL: Together with Revera

, solution consultant, CCL: Together with Revera Sumesh Vadassary, software development director, PayPal, Inc.

Suping Dong , CEO, Bowmicro Ltd.

, CEO, Bowmicro Ltd. Yasushi Taki , CEO, CTO and founder, JustPlayer Co., Ltd.

, CEO, CTO and founder, JustPlayer Co., Ltd. Vivek Jaiswal , group general manager DevSpecOps Shared Services, National Roads and Motorist Association Australia

Proactive Support Champion – awarded to Oracle customers or partners who advocate for the adoption and effective use of proactive support tools and resources within their enterprises, or for their clients. Recipients are selected for the breadth and depth of proactive support tool usage, the demonstrable business benefits they achieve, and the level of impact they realize relative to the size of their organizations. This year's winners include:

Hiroyuki Ishino , president and CEO, Ricoh IT Solutions Co., LTD.

, president and CEO, Ricoh IT Solutions Co., LTD. Renata Fontana , Group CIO, Grupo Arcor S.A.

, Group CIO, Grupo Arcor S.A. Jerry Ames , IT functional excellence and quality leader, Cummins Inc.

Sustainability Innovation – awarded to organizations for excellence in environmental leadership, cost reduction and improvement of business efficiencies through the use of Oracle products, thus ensuring that sustainability remains a fundamental tenet of enterprise social responsibility. This year's winners include:

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited

Consolidated Edison Company of New York

Evreka

Greengo Car Europe

Hrvatska elektroprivreda d.d.

elektroprivreda d.d. Land O'Lakes

LiDestri

Recology

Southern California Edison

Southern California Gas Company

Oracle recognized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members across four global award categories:

Partners were recognized for their excellence in the development and delivery of solutions that demonstrate customer success. The global award categories included the Cloud Transformation Global Partner Solution award, Oracle Cloud ISV Partner of the Year award, Partner of the Year VAD award, and the Partner of the Year Solution awards. This year's winners include:

Accenture, Partner of the Year: CX - Marketing – Global

Amberleaf, Partner of the Year: CX - Service – Global

Partner of the Year: CX - Service – Global BIAS Corporation, Partner of the Year: OCI – Global

Deloitte, Cloud Transformation Global Partner Solution

Deloitte, Partner of the Year: SCM Cloud – Global

Digital China ( China ) Limited, Partner of the Year: VAD – Global

( ) Limited, Partner of the Year: VAD – Global Evolutionary Systems Company Limited (Evosys), Partner of the Year: HCM Cloud – Global

HighJump, Oracle Cloud ISV Partner of the Year – Global

Infosys, Partner of the Year: CX - Sales – Global

InterRel Consulting, Partner of the Year: Business Analytics– Global

Inspirage B.V., Partner of the Year: ERP Cloud – Global

K.K. Ashisuto, Partner of the Year: ODA – Global

KPMG, Partner of the Year: EPM Cloud – Global

Mannai Trading Company, Partner of the Year: Engineered System – Global

OneGlobe Systems, Partner of the Year: Autonomous Database – Global

Services & Processes Solutions SA DE CV, Partner of the Year: Emerging Technologies – Global

Oracle Excellence Award winners represent a wide range of customers and partners, from small-to-medium businesses to the largest global enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.oracle.com/corporate/awards .

