Oracle Red Bull Racing, Ansys Go the Distance with Renewed Partnership

Ansys simulation and data management tools will drive Oracle Red Bull Racing's development of faster, more reliable cars

Ansys simulation enhanced car reliability and performance, powering Max Verstappen's record-breaking 1000 laps led last season — shattering the previous record by more than 250

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Red Bull Racing renewed its partnership with Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) for three years to remain the most competitive Formula 1 (F1) team in the world. Oracle Red Bull Racing will continue harnessing the power of Ansys technology to improve aerodynamics, manage material data, and ensure structural safety of its cars in the 2024 season and beyond.

Ansys simulation solutions helped Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen make history in 2023, winning 21 out of 23 races and leading 1003 laps. He secured the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships with a massive 413-point margin, leading Oracle Red Bull Racing's team to the most dominant season yet.

Oracle Red Bull Racing faced new challenges as it prepared for the 2024 season due to spending caps and wind tunnel testing time limits. Because they topped the championship last year, the team was allotted 4200 hours of testing — 300 hours less than the second-place team — for car upgrades throughout the season or to develop next year's car. To maximize testing, Oracle Red Bull Racing relies on the predictive accuracy and speed of Ansys Fluent™ to achieve the optimal downforce and car aerodynamics, which are key considerations for difficult cornering on circuits like Monaco, where it triumphed in 2022 and 2023.

The endurance of Oracle Red Bull Racing will also be tested in 2024, which is set to be the longest season in Formula 1 history. The additional races demand a more reliable car. To achieve this, the team uses Ansys Granta MI™ to manage material data and study how different materials performed in previous seasons to enhance the car's shape and design. They also use Ansys LS-DYNA™ to conduct impact testing and assess the car's safety.

"Ansys simulation software helped Oracle Red Bull Racing quickly adapt to the new F1 design guidelines last year and positioned us to maintain our technical leadership in a dramatically altered engineering landscape," said Craig Skinner, chief designer, at Oracle Red Bull Racing. "To stay ahead of the curve, we need tools that adapt to changing regulations. Ansys is flexible and keeps pace with industry needs, and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership and utilizing enhanced offerings like Ansys Granta MI AI+™, which will boost our material insights and help us develop the fastest and most reliable cars possible."

The 2024 season begins on February 29th at the Bahrain Grand Prix and will feature Oracle Red Bull Racing's newest car, RB20.

"Ansys and Oracle Red Bull Racing demonstrate year after year that a combined commitment to engineering excellence translates to the racetrack," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "Developing the RB20 in such a short time frame is a testament to the high fidelity and speed of Ansys simulation solutions. We look forward to seeing the car in action for another fantastic season."

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

