Oracle Utilities Collaborates with Veracity and Triniti Consulting to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Utility Industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Utilities, a leading software and cloud provider for the utility industry, is working with Veracity and Triniti Consulting to bring more comprehensive solutions to utilities in North America.

This new collaboration combines Oracle Utilities' premium managed services, hosted and cloud solutions, and offshore support with Triniti's best-of-breed implementation services, and Veracity's deep industry experience in program and project management, professional testing services, and organizational change management.

Utility Transformation

"We've worked with both Veracity and Triniti Consulting for nearly 10 years as they've helped some of the top utilities in North America modernize their legacy systems and migrate to the cloud using Oracle Utilities software and cloud solutions," said TC O'Hara, client Partner with Oracle Utilities Professional Services. "This formal collaboration helps position our clients for business success by better serving their customers while creating operational efficiencies."

Together, Oracle Utilities, Veracity and Triniti Consulting will help utilities advance their infrastructure and transform processes across critical functional areas, including digital transformation, meter-to-cash, outage and grid modernization, enterprise asset management, and field activities. The results are improved capabilities for customers to self-serve and streamlined operations for utilities.

"We are honored to work closer with Oracle Utilities and Veracity as we continue to help our clients in the industry implement and migrate to Oracle Utilities software and technology," said Beth Kearns, founder and CEO of Triniti Consulting. "This collaboration is the result of our proven success record working together while we help our clients implement and launch the new industry standard for customer and employee experiences."

In addition to aligning the breadth and depth of solutions and industry knowledge, both Veracity and Triniti Consulting are members of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), as well as are woman-owned and led, furthering Oracle Utilities' commitment to supporting diversity in the utilities industry.

Angela Hurt, founder and CEO of Veracity, added that not only do their values differentiate them in the market, but both Veracity and Triniti Consulting have extensive diversity certifications and industry and software credentials.

"Our effort will help utility organizations not only meet diversity sourcing requirements but will also help these clients go well-beyond the industry standard when it comes to working with organizations that truly value and emphasize inclusivity, community and transparency," said Hurt.

About Oracle Utilities

Oracle Utilities offers a full suite of horizontal business and utility-specific solutions spanning customer care and engagement, metering, work and asset management, grid and network management, and data analytics. To learn more, visit: www.oracle.com/utilities

About Veracity Consulting

Veracity is a consulting firm that provides a variety of solutions for commercial and government entities to help them solve their most difficult or pressing challenges. We are inherently flexible to create a solution that is not "one-size-fits-all," helping our clients transform their businesses in a way that improves performance, creates unmatched customer experiences and generates revenue quicker. We are a certified women-owned (WBE), LGBTE and Native American-owned (MBE) business and we lead with our values, bringing a level of diversity, curiosity, flexibility and transparency others cannot.

www.veracityIT.com

About Triniti Consulting

Triniti Consulting is a woman-owned consultancy dedicated to delivering Oracle Utilities solutions faster, smarter, smoother, and through a thoughtful culture not found at any other firm. Triniti's people have worked with over 100 domestic and international utilities, including the first implementation of Oracle Utilities SOM and C2M for complex billing. Triniti embraces true partnerships and a whole host of project management practices that emphasize ongoing knowledge transfer and empowerment throughout the life of a project. To learn more visit https://www.triniticonsulting.com.

