OracleDC™ Challenges the Status Quo in Asset Management

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the recent S&P 500 highs, Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel Inc. ("Dunham") has introduced a new webpage for its flagship investment strategy, OracleDC™, showcasing how advisors and investors can discover the groundbreaking investing approach that seeks to navigate the complexities of market volatility without emotionally-driven distractions.

OracleDC utilizes a proprietary algorithm named the "Dykmans Curve," developed by Ryan J. Dykmans, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Dunham. It aims to disrupt traditional investment approaches by Buying Fear and Selling Greed.

OracleDC was inspired by Warren Buffett's timeless advice, "Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful." 1

Buffett's own wisdom was influenced by the insights of Benjamin Graham, regarded as the "father of value investing."2 In his 1949 work The Intelligent Investor: A Book of Practical Counsel (Harper & Bros.), Graham illustrated the emotional unpredictability of the stock market through the character of "Mr. Market."

Mr. Market exhibits fluctuating emotions, occasionally becoming overly optimistic and inflating stock values beyond their intrinsic worth. Conversely, he can also become gloomy and fearful, leading to the undervaluation of stocks below their fundamental value. OracleDC was conceived to leverage the swings in Mr. Market's sentiments on behalf of investors.

"Following Benjamin Graham's philosophy, Warren Buffett advised prudent investors to exit stocks amid widespread optimism and enter at favorable prices amid widespread pessimism," said Ryan J. Dykmans, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Dunham. "OracleDC™ puts their wisdom into action that may provide stability and mitigate sequence risk for investors over the long term."

This innovative approach seeks to identify potential opportunities for investors to enter the market at lower prices during periods of fear and exit when optimism drives prices higher.

OracleDC portfolios offer diversification, flexibility and customization, allowing advisors and clients to align with specific risk tolerances and investment goals based on the clients' risk profiles.

"OracleDC strategically sells stocks as the market climbs and buys during declines. Simply put, the strategy holds more stocks at market bottoms and less at market peaks," said Salvatore M. Capizzi, CEPA, Executive Vice President of Dunham. "This approach also aims to minimize sequence risk and potentially speed up recovery times, which makes OracleDC truly distinctive, because it is the opposite of what most strategies do."

To learn more about OracleDC, explore accessibility options, and receive regular strategy updates, please visit here.

About Dunham & Associates

Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. is an accessible, full-service wealth and trust management firm which has been challenging the industry's thinking for nearly four decades. The company's differentiated investment strategies and approaches are designed to strengthen the investment process with the goal of securing the best possible outcome.

Financial advisors can utilize Dunham's client service and asset allocation programs to help optimize their practice. The firm's innovative approach to fees promotes the firm's commitment to accessibility, accountability, and fairness.

To learn more, please visit https://www.dunham.com/.

