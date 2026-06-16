Oracle's Dr. Sanjay Basu Confirmed to Speak at TCW LIVE! Panel on the Future of AI Infrastructure

Industry leaders to explore how hyperscalers, data center providers, and neocloud companies are reshaping the digital infrastructure landscape to meet accelerating AI demand

BOSTON and HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase and InterGlobix are pleased to announce that Dr. Sanjay Basu, Senior Director of GPU & Gen AI Solutions & Services – Cloud Engineering at Oracle has been confirmed as a featured speaker at TCW LIVE!, where he will join industry leaders for a discussion on one of the most transformative developments shaping the digital infrastructure industry today—the race to build and scale infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Dr. Sanjay Basu has worked in technology for more than 30 years and currently leads the GPU and Generative AI Solutions and Services Cloud Engineering teams at Oracle. Basu holds a doctorate in organizational behavior and a double master's in management and computer engineering. He is working on his second PhD in AI and Quantum AI Agents. He is a life member of ACM, AAAI, AAAS, and IEEE, and a fellow of IETE. He is a prolific writer and author of technical books and holds six US patents.

Dr. Basu will participate in the panel discussion, "The New Digital Infrastructure Arms Race for AI Compute: Data Center Providers, Hyperscalers, and Neocloud Providers," taking place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. The panel will explore how unprecedented demand for AI compute is driving a historic wave of infrastructure investment and reshaping competitive dynamics across the ecosystem. As organizations race to deploy AI workloads at scale, critical considerations such as power availability, site selection, cooling technologies, fiber connectivity, and speed to market have become strategic priorities. The discussion will examine how hyperscalers, neocloud providers, connectivity providers, and data center operators are adapting their business models and forming new partnerships to meet the growing requirements of an AI-first world.

"The rapid acceleration of AI adoption is driving one of the most significant infrastructure investment cycles our industry has ever witnessed," said Dr. Sanjay Basu. "Organizations are rethinking how they deploy compute, access data, and build resilient digital ecosystems. The conversation around AI infrastructure extends far beyond GPUs and data centers—it encompasses connectivity, cloud architectures, operational efficiency, and the partnerships required to support next-generation workloads. TCW LIVE! presents an excellent opportunity to explore these developments with leaders from across the ecosystem."

"The emergence of AI as a primary driver of infrastructure investment is creating new opportunities and challenges for data center operators, hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and connectivity providers alike. We are excited to welcome Dr. Basu to this discussion, where attendees will gain valuable insights into how infrastructure strategies are evolving to support the unprecedented demands of AI workloads and digital transformation initiatives," said Jasmine Bedi, CEO & Co-Founder of InterGlobix.

Ben Edmond, CEO & Founder of Connectbase, added, "AI is accelerating decision-making around where and how infrastructure gets built. Access to power, connectivity, and speed-to-market have become critical competitive differentiators. Bringing together industry leaders such as Dr. Basu enables TCW LIVE! to provide attendees with practical perspectives on the market dynamics, investment trends, and strategic partnerships shaping the future of AI infrastructure."

The session will be moderated by Vinay Nagpal, CEO of IG Group, a strategic advisory and consulting firm focused on digital infrastructure. Nagpal is a recognized leader within the global digital infrastructure industry with over three decades of experience. Through his work across industry advisory, thought leadership initiatives, and ecosystem development, Nagpal has worked closely with executives and organizations spanning data centers, connectivity, cloud, subsea networks, and emerging digital infrastructure sectors. His expertise in bringing together diverse industry perspectives will help facilitate an engaging discussion of the opportunities and challenges that define the next era of AI infrastructure.

TCW LIVE! brings together leaders from across the connectivity, cloud, and digital infrastructure ecosystem to explore the technologies, partnerships, and market developments shaping the future of global connectivity. The event serves as a platform for industry executives, innovators, investors, and technology leaders to exchange ideas, build relationships, and gain insights into the trends driving digital transformation worldwide.

For more information about TCW LIVE!, visit www.connectbase.com/tcwlive.

For more information about InterGlobix Media Services, visit https://interglobix.com/media-publishing.php.

About InterGlobix

InterGlobix is the global platform for digital infrastructure, connectivity, and AI — uniting the leaders, organizations, and innovators defining the industry's future through media, events, and strategic communications. Purpose-built for data centers, connectivity providers, hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem, InterGlobix delivers a focused suite of media and engagement services — including InterGlobix Magazine, Event Collaboration Services, News Embargo & Digital Marketing, and Thought Leadership Voices — designed to amplify visibility, establish authority, and cultivate the industry relationships that drive real impact. Visit InterGlobix at interglobix.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/interglobix/

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

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Gabe Venturi

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InterGlobix

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SOURCE Connectbase