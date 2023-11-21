Oraimo's Black Friday Electric Bike Sale Offers Commuters Advanced Features at Unprecedented Prices

oraimo

21 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to redefine commuting, Oraimo, a leading name in the electric bicycle industry, has announced a groundbreaking Black Friday sale, highlighting the advanced features of their 26" Electric Mountain Bike Monster 100.

Unleashing the monster: Oraimo 26" Electric Mountain Bike Monster 100

oraimo Electric Bicycle
oraimo Electric Bicycle

The Monster 100 boasts a powerful 350W BAFANG motor with a peak output of 500W, allowing riders to reach speeds up to 20mph. Its 468Wh large-capacity lithium battery provides an ultralong endurance, covering 28-35 miles in full electric mode and an impressive 28-45 miles in pure pedal assist mode (PAS). This addresses the common concern of range limitations in electric bikes, providing riders the freedom to explore without the worry of frequent charging.

Focusing on practical enhancements, Oraimo's Monster 100 features a removable 36V battery that ensures convenient indoor charging, taking a mere 3 hours to fully recharge with the 4A fast charger.

Designed for versatility, the Monster 100 features a Front Suspension Fork, making it suitable for trails, gravel, city streets, and back roads, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride. With Shimano 21-speed gears, this e-bike effortlessly conquers hills and bumpy roads. The adjustable saddle, controlled by inflation and deflation buttons, offers a personalized and ergonomic fit for each journey. The 26" Electric Mountain Bike Monster 100 is now available at an unbeatable deal of $484.49 with free shipping, down from its list price of $599.99.

Oraimo's Black Friday Lineup

In addition to the Monster 100, Oraimo presents an enticing selection of electric bikes, each catering to unique preferences and lifestyles:

Oraimo Electric Mountain Bike Monster 100: Originally $599.99, now available for $484.49 with code "AMUYWVSA" on Amazon.

Oraimo Electric Commuter Bike SCIITI 100: Originally $699.99, now available for $522.49 with code "oraimoBFCM" on Amazon.

Oraimo Folding Electric Bike Scrambler 100: Originally $799.99, now available for $613.68 with code "AMUYWVSA" on Amazon.

Oraimo Fat Tire Electric Bike TRCKER 100: Originally $999.99, now available for $842.65 with code "AMUYWVSA" on Amazon.

All oraimo bikes come with a 1-year standard warranty plus a 1-year extended warranty on the official website.

The Black Friday deals on Oraimo's electric bikes are not only appealing for their competitive pricing but also for the practical and thoughtful features integrated into each model. Commuters seeking an efficient, comfortable, and sustainable mode of transportation are encouraged to explore Oraimo's offerings.

For more information on Oraimo's Black Friday deals and to secure your electric bike at these unbeatable prices, visit Oraimo's Amazon store. Remember to use code "AMUYWVSA" before November 27th, 23:59 PDT.

Note: Prices mentioned are as of the publication date and are subject to change. The Black Friday deals are valid until 11:59 PM PDT on November 27, 2023.

