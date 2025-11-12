Oral and Facial Surgery Associates in Cincinnati, OH Welcomes Dr. Marie-Chantale Farhat

CINCINNATI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC is pleased to welcome Dr. Marie-Chantale Farhat to its team of oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Dr. Farhat brings advanced surgical expertise in oral surgery and a commitment to providing compassionate care to patients throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.

"I'm honored to join Oral and Facial Surgery Associates and collaborate with such a skilled, compassionate team," said Dr. Farhat. "I look forward to serving the Cincinnati community and helping patients restore health, function, and confidence."

Dr. Marie-Chantale Farhat

Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Dr. Farhat earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) degree from McGill University in Quebec. In 2018, she moved to the United States to attend the University of Maryland School of Medicine, where she graduated with honors with her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree.

Following medical school, Dr. Farhat completed a one-year internship in General Surgery before finishing her residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2024. Her training encompassed dentoalveolar surgery, corrective jaw surgery, facial trauma management, and maxillofacial pathology.

Dr. Farhat speaks English, French, Arabic, and some Spanish, enabling her to connect with patients from diverse backgrounds. She is known for her approachable demeanor, attention to detail, and commitment to ensuring patients feel informed and comfortable.

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC has been serving the Greater Cincinnati area for decades, offering advanced surgical procedures in a state-of-the-art environment. The practice is recognized for its collaborative approach to patient care and strong relationships with referring dental and medical professionals.

With multiple experienced surgeons on staff, the practice provides comprehensive surgical treatment plans tailored to individual needs. The team's focus on both clinical excellence and patient comfort has earned them a reputation as one of the region's leading oral and maxillofacial surgery providers.

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC performs the following procedures:

Dental implants and full-mouth rehabilitation

Wisdom teeth removal

Bone grafting (minor and major)

Corrective jaw surgery

Frenectomies

Treatment of facial injuries and fractures

Management of oral pathology

About Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC is a trusted provider of advanced oral and maxillofacial surgery in the Greater Cincinnati area. With a team of highly skilled, board-certified surgeons and a commitment to state-of-the-art care, the practice offers personalized treatment plans in a welcoming, professional environment. For more information, visit https://www.omscincinnati.com/ , call 513-791-0550, or visit the practice at 11655 Solzman Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249.

