Oral Cancer Therapeutics Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Oral Cancer| Technavio

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the oral cancer therapeutics market is the increasing incidence and prevalence of oral cancer. The global oral cancer therapeutics market has witnessed the development of new therapeutics and increasing advances in diagnostic modalities for oral cancer. The number of new cases of oral cancer has increased in recent years. Oral cancers are more common in men than in women. Despite the availability of chemotherapy and targeted therapy, the mortality rate has increased due to the lack of diagnosis of cancer in its early stages. The increase in prevalence, incidence, and mortality rate of oral cancer has resulted in a huge unmet need for therapeutics in the market, which is expected to attract pharmaceutical vendors to enter the market with novel therapies, thereby driving the market growth.

However, the side effects of chemotherapeutics will be a major challenge for the oral cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. The side effects of chemotherapeutics are a major concern for patients despite the improved efficacy and greater survival rates of new treatments. Side effects such as vomiting and nausea are the most commonly experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Delayed acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting are difficult to manage in patients. Similarly, the gastrointestinal side effects of chemotherapy are the second-most common and can be painful and potentially fatal for patients. They may cause local ulceration and pain in patients, leading to malabsorption, anemia, and fatigue. Chemotherapeutics such as Carboplatin, 5-fluorouracil, paclitaxel (TAXOL), docetaxel (TAXOTERE), and hydroxyurea are used in the treatment of oral cancer. These chemotherapeutics have several side effects that may hinder patient compliance.

Company Profiles

The oral cancer therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on expanding their production capacity, adopting innovative technologies, testing and launching products, promoting awareness and patient assistance programs, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to meet the demand for the treatment of oral cancer to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified as targeted therapy and chemotherapy.

the market is classified as targeted therapy and chemotherapy. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Oral Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.71 Performing market contribution North America at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 85: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 86: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 88: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 89: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 97: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Fresenius Kabi AG

Exhibit 105: Fresenius Kabi AG - Overview



Exhibit 106: Fresenius Kabi AG - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key news



Exhibit 108: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Fresenius Kabi AG - Segment focus

10.9 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 113: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 118: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 121: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 123: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

