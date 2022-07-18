Oral Care Market: Europe to Occupy 33% Market Share, Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

The oral care market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Highlights - 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the oral care market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the Middle East and African markets. The rising awareness of oral hygiene, government-aided medical benefits, and the introduction of new oral care products will facilitate the oral care market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the oral care market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Oral Care Market - Vendor Analysis

The oral care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The oral care market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The oral care market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.

Amway Corp. - The company offers different types of oral care under the brand name Glister.

Oral Care Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and a rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concerns are some of the key market drivers.

The technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and a rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concerns are some of the key market drivers. Market Challenges - The factors such as the availability of counterfeit products degrading brand value will challenge market growth.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The oral care market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Oral Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.59 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Personal Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 43: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Amway Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Amway Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Amway Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 47: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Church and Dwight Co. Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 50: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 52: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Combe Inc.

Exhibit 56: Combe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Combe Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Combe Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 59: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 60: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 61: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 62: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 64: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 65: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 67: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 76: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 78: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 79: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

