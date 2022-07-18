Oral Care Market: Europe to Occupy 33% Market Share, Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Jul 18, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Care Market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The oral care market share is expected to increase by USD 10.62 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%.
The oral care market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- Regional Highlights - 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the oral care market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the Middle East and African markets. The rising awareness of oral hygiene, government-aided medical benefits, and the introduction of new oral care products will facilitate the oral care market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
- Revenue Generating Segment - The oral care market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Due to the expansion of different retailing formats across the world, the demand for oral care products is expected to increase during the forecast period. Various retailers, especially organized retailers, are expanding their stores in the local and regional markets to increase sales through offline channels.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the oral care market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.
For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities - Grab a sample now!
The oral care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The oral care market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The oral care market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.
- Amway Corp. - The company offers different types of oral care under the brand name Glister.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Request a Sample!
- Market Driver - The technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and a rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concerns are some of the key market drivers.
- Market Challenges - The factors such as the availability of counterfeit products degrading brand value will challenge market growth.
The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The oral care market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth
Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & the market challenges - Click Now!
Related Reports:
- The floss-picks market share is expected to increase to USD 173.22 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%.
- The oral hygiene market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% and the market share will increase by USD 12.16 billion from 2021 to 2026.
|
Oral Care Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 10.62 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.59
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Personal Products
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Landscape
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Amway Corp.
- Exhibit 43: Amway Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Amway Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Amway Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 47: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Church and Dwight Co. Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 50: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Exhibit 52: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Combe Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Combe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Combe Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Combe Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 59: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 60: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 62: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 64: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 78: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unilever Group
- Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Segment focus
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article