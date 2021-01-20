Oral Care Market Size Worth $49.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oral care market size is expected to reach USD 49.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The growing awareness among people regarding oral hygiene and the increasing incidence of dental caries has led to the high growth of the market. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth. An unhealthy diet (particularly high in sugar) is one of the major factors contributing to the rise in the number of dental caries at the global level. Brushing teeth using a toothbrush and fluoride-containing toothpaste can prevent dental caries to a significant extent, creating demand for these products.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the toothbrush segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the availability of a wide range of innovative designs, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes

The toothpaste product segment held the second-largest share in 2020 due to the increase in the number of people using different forms of toothpaste

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 and is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about oral health among the people of developing countries, such as India and China

Manufacturers coming up with innovative and easy-to-use oral care products has increased the usage of these products at home, making home the largest and fastest-growing segment

Read 128 page research report with ToC on "Oral Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Toothbrush, Toothpaste), By Product Type (Countertop, Cordless), By Application (Home, Dentistry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/oral-care-market

Various awareness programs initiated by major players have led to increased awareness about dental hygiene among the people of both developed as well as developing regions. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive Company's BRIGHT SMILES, BRIGHT FUTURES program has been proactively involved in spreading oral health education and providing dental screenings, and over one billion children and their families in 80 countries benefited from it. In 2018-19 alone, it reached over 11.5 million children in India. Thus, such initiatives have played a key role in creating awareness among consumers at the global level about the importance of dental hygiene.

New product development is another significant factor influencing the demand for the products. Innovative products such as powered toothbrushes have revolutionized the toothbrush market. In November 2019, a leading player, Procter & Gamble launched "Tooth Fairy in a Box." It includes an Oral-B electric toothbrush, Crest toothpaste, and playful items that help parents encourage children to embrace dental hygiene. The availability of different denture care products and dental accessories is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Most of the dental services were shut down at the global level during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, more number of dental practices are reopening, however, consumers are opting for home dental remedies due to potential risk. Leading personal care companies such as Procter & Gamble; Colgate-Palmolive Company; and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. witnessed growth in their sales, especially from the oral care segment as consumers' focus toward hygiene grew.

Grand View Research has segmented the global oral care market on the basis of product, product type, application, and region:

Oral Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Toothbrush



Manual





Electric (rechargeable)





Battery-powered (non-rechargeable)





Others



Toothpaste



Gel





Polish





Paste





Powder



Mouthwash/rinse



Medicated





Non-medicated



Denture Products



Cleaners





Fixatives





Others



Dental Accessories



Cosmetic Whitening Products





Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum





Tongue Scrapers





Fresh Breath Strips





Floss





Others

Oral Care Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Countertop



Cordless

Oral Care Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Home



Dentistry

Oral Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa

List of Key Players of Oral Care Market

Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Dr. Fresh, LLC

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

