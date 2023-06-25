Oral Care Market to grow by USD 11,147.45 million between 2022 to 2027; Growth opportunities led by 3M Co. and Amway Corp.| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oral care market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,147.45 million. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increase in the adoption of advanced technology in oral care products is a key factor driving the oral care market growth. The vendors operating in the market are focusing on increasing technological innovation and expanding product lines. For instance, the toothbrush industry has recently developed intelligent connectivity of electric toothbrushes. Additionally, this intelligent connection has features that warn the user of excessive brushing and suggests that the brushing routine should be of two-minutes. The need for new and creative products is increasing due to spending on high-tech products and rising living standards. Hence, these factors will have a positive impact on the sales of oral care products and surge the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oral Care Market 2023-2027

Oral Care Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Oral Care Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., Amway Corp., Anchor Health and Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., GC Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Septodont Holding, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers oral care under the brands Colgate Total, Colgate optic white, and Colgate enamel health.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers Macleans such as eucalyptus, saga, and peppermint oil.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions. Buy the Report

Oral Care Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

High demand for mouthwash and teeth-whitening products is a key trend influencing the oral care market growth.

Toothpaste whitening is one of the essential treatments for whitening teeth

Furthermore, people are becoming more aware of the need to remove bad breath.

Growing health and cleanliness concerns and rising standards are some of the other factors which have contributed to the increased use of mouthwashes.

Hence, these factors are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Stringent regulations on oral care products are a major challenge impeding the oral care market growth.

This is because US FDA has classified oral care products as medical devices, so strict safety and efficacy requirements are to be followed.

For instance, any toothpaste that claims to prevent tooth decay must contain fluoride and meet specific pH requirements to enter the market.

In addition, these laws vary by country and region but should contain product composition, marketing claims, labeling, manufacturing processes, and more in common.

Hence, these stringent regulations are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For more details and an understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Oral Care Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Oral Care Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Application

Home



Dentistry

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience shops, clubhouse stores, specialty stores, department stores, and drugstores are examples of offline retailers. Dental care goods such as dental floss, mouthwash, and toothpaste are widely available in supermarkets. They also provide several related products, such as dental kits, tongue cleaners, teeth whitening kits, and so on. The capacity to give consumers a one-stop shopping experience is the primary benefit of hypermarkets in the dental care sector. Hence, all other types of offline channels have the same type of advantages as supermarkets which drives the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global oral care market during the forecast period. The region's market is being driven by the increased use of original oral care products, an increase in the number of oral care operations, and an increase in the number of oral care professionals and dental facilities. Many nations in the region, including Austria, Poland, and Spain, pay for all dental care. This will increase demand for dental diagnostic and surgical equipment while also improving access to excellent dental treatments. Rising medical costs are also boosting the regional market.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Oral Care Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist oral care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oral care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oral care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the oral care market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Oral Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,147.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.25 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amway Corp., Anchor Health and Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., GC Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Septodont Holding, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

