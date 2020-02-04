NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Oral Hygiene Global Industry Almanac 2013-2022

Summary

Global Oral Hygiene industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748212/?utm_source=PRN

Key Questions Answered

- What was the size of the global oral hygiene market by value in 2017?

- What will be the size of the global oral hygiene market in 2022?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oral hygiene market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- Who are the top competitors in the global oral hygiene market?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global oral hygiene market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

- The oral hygiene market consists of retail sales of breath fresheners (non-confectionery), dental floss, denture care, mouthwash, toothbrushes & replacement heads and toothpaste. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

- The global oral hygiene market had total revenues of $37,339.6m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2013 and 2017.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.8% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 15,211.0 million units in 2017.

- The global oral hygiene market is driven by trends such as increased demand for premium products with multiple benefits, increasing disposable incomes, and good hygiene practice.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global oral hygiene market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global oral hygiene market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key oral hygiene market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global oral hygiene market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748212/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

