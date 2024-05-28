Oral Hygiene Product Market to Hit $36.4 Billion Valuation at 4.2% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR

Use Fluoride Varnish Oral Hygiene Products Increasing as Preventive Measure against Tooth Decay

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR's updated industry report states that revenue from the global Oral Hygiene Product Market is poised to reach US$ 24.2 billion in 2024 and further climb at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034. Demand for oral hygiene products is increasing at a steady rate as more people recognize the importance of their oral health and take steps to protect their teeth from decay.

Food can get lodged in the mouth after each meal, leading to tooth decay and other issues. As a result, more individuals are using dental picks to remove food debris from between their teeth and flossing to eliminate food particles and plaque.

The application of fluoride varnish has increased as a preventive measure against tooth decay. Concerns about dental health have significantly driven up the use of oral hygiene products. Beyond tooth care, tongue scrapers are gaining popularity for their effectiveness in removing bacteria. This also helps eliminate unpleasant odors and enhances overall mouth freshness.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global oral hygiene product market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 36.4 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. North America is evaluated to hold a market share of 27% by 2034.

is evaluated to hold a market share of 27% by 2034. The East Asia market is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

market is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034. The United States is evaluated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the North American region by 2034.

is evaluated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the North American region by 2034. The South Korean market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on indication, dental caries is evaluated to occupy a market share of 29.5% by 2034.

"Increasing usage of fluoride varnish and tongue scrapers, coupled with advanced dental picks, flossing habits, and innovative whitening products, are driving the growth of the oral hygiene market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Demand for Tongue Scrapers and Interdental Brushes

Over the past few years, the oral hygiene industry has exhibited steady growth with the introduction of innovative products. The traditional toothbrush and toothpaste combination has been enhanced with the addition of various new additions to the oral hygiene kit. For instance, mouthwashes and dental floss have become more popular, and there has been an increase in demand for tongue scrapers, interdental brushes, and even electric toothbrushes.

Teeth whitening products have become highly sought after, as they help people achieve a brighter, more confident smile. These new products are revolutionizing the oral hygiene market, providing consumers with a wide variety of options to choose from.

Future Trends in the Oral Hygiene Product Market: Regional Insights and Growth Drivers

China is projected to hold a 57% share of the oral hygiene product market in East Asia by 2034.

In the United States, high levels of oral health awareness and improved access to various oral hygiene products are boosting sales. As a hub for technological innovation in healthcare and consumer goods, the U.S. benefits from efficient distribution networks that allow manufacturers to reach a broad consumer base.

In Japan, the growing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to oral infections, is driving market growth. Additionally, rising medical tourism and government initiatives to promote oral health awareness are contributing to the demand for oral hygiene products. The increase in dental professionals and dental visits is also expected to drive sales during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the oral hygiene product industry are focusing on introducing new product lines to address a variety of consumer needs, such as tooth decay, sensitivity, and whitening. They are also investing in eco-friendly packaging to reduce their carbon footprints. Suppliers are adapting to these evolving market trends.

Procter & Gamble's Oral-B brand recently announced the release of the Oral-B iO, an electric toothbrush designed to provide a gentle yet professional cleaning experience. Similarly, in 2020, Colgate-Palmolive launched the Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush. This innovative product features advanced sensors that track brushing length, frequency, and coverage, offering personalized recommendations for better oral care.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the oral hygiene product market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash/rinse, floss, teeth whitening, orthodontic wax, denture cleansers & fixatives), indication (dental plaque/biofilms, dental caries, gingivitis, halitosis, periodontitis, periimplantitis), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, retail pharmacies, e-Commerce), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

