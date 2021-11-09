Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market to exhibit 1.8x Growth Through 2031 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oral macromolecular formulation market was valued at around US$ 15.7 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of around 5.1% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

There are various problems associated with injections, such as pain and needle stick injuries. These issues can be overcome by various ways, and oral route of drug administration is one of them.

For instance, according to CDC, in the U.S., the annual number of sharp injuries among healthcare workers (HCWs) is 385,000.

Biologics play a valuable role in the treatment of numerous health conditions such Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases, but its delivery is difficult due to its large molecular weight and associated costs that tend to be greater than those of small-molecule drugs. Also, biologics have high specificity and low toxicity as compared to small molecules. Oral route of administration of biologics is crucial in the field of therapeutics due to its non-invasiveness, patient compliance, and convenience of drug administration.

Oral formulation of macromolecules will be primarily beneficial for the geriatric population, especially those suffering from diabetes, because they need regular administration of insulin.

Although the market in not very consolidated, still, there are a few players who are focusing on expansion in emerging regions, doing promotional activities, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations to further strengthening their market presence.

Oral insulin, (Capsulin™) by Diabetelogy successfully completed 25,000 dosing events in a phase 2b study in early stage type 2 diabetic patients. The phase 2b study shows that capsule formulations can achieve statistically significant changes in key parameters.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32388

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By indication, inflammatory bowel disorder is set to hold around 45% market value share globally.

Biopharmaceutical companies are set to dominate with a market share of 83% over the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to dominate the global market with a value share of around 55%.

"Increasing demand for biologics and technological advancements are promoting effective product development," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Ask an expert for any other query: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32388

Market Competition

Collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key growth strategy adopted by industry players. By focusing on these strategies, market stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprint and strengthening their presence.

In December 2020, UPM Pharmaceuticals announced a partnership with RedHill Biopharma Ltd., which will benefit RedHill's novel, first-in-class, orally administered Phase 3-stage drug candidate under development for severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32388

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Oral macromolecular formulation market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on the indication (inflammatory bowel disorder, diabetes, and others) and end user (biopharmaceutical companies and academic and research institutes), across key regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.