Oral, Poster Abstracts Take Center Stage at ObesityWeek® Interactive

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists from across the globe will present the latest research in obesity science and medicine and related topics at the 38th Annual Meeting of The Obesity Society (TOS) at ObesityWeek® Interactive. This online event will take place Nov. 2–6, 2020 at www.obesityweek.org. On-Demand materials and other elements of the interactive conference will remain available online through Dec. 31, 2020.

Innovative scientific research results will be presented through oral and poster abstracts. These communications provide notable exposure and recognition for studies and authors, and are likely to have a significant impact on obesity prevention and treatment.

"ObesityWeek® Interactive's program is full of cutting-edge research that includes new anti-obesity medication clinical trials, comparisons of weight loss diets and how sleep deprivation and childhood stress can impact body weight. It is a great opportunity to hear about the latest scientific developments and network with experts in obesity," said Jaime Alamdoz, MD, co-chair of the TOS Program Planning Committee.

TOS's program chairs haves selected a sampling of top abstracts from approximately 570 abstracts that will be presented at the meeting.

Samples of the science that will be presented include:

"Changes in Price and Sales of Beverage Types After Implementation of the Philadelphia Beverage Tax" – Petimar et al.

"Disordered Eating Behavior in Young Adults Following Adolescent Bariatric Surgery" – Decker et al.

"Caloric Intake Response to Repeated Sleep Restriction Bouts With Varying Intervening Recovery Nights" - Spaeth et al.

"Cumulative Social Stress in Kindergarten and Obesity Risk, ECLS-K:2011" – Quader and Suglia.

"Effects of Ad Libitum Low Carbohydrate Versus Low Fat Diets on Body Weight and Composition" – Schick et al.

"Dysregulation of a Hypothalamic Brain Aversion Network Drives Addiction-like Eating in Obesity" – O'Connor et al.

"A Randomized Trial of a Once-Weekly Formulation of Setmelanotide in Individuals With Obesity" – Gordon et al.

"Efficacy and Safety of AM833 for Weight Loss: A Dose-finding Trial in Adults With Overweight/Obesity" – Lau et al.

"Semaglutide 2.4 mg and Intensive Behavioral Therapy in Subjects With Overweight or Obesity (STEP 3)" – Wadden et al.

To view these abstracts or to read others, media representatives can log on to www.obesityweek.org and research the Read 2020 Abstracts section under the Abstracts tab.

Media representatives interested in covering abstract presentations need to register for ObesityWeek® Interactive. Registration is free but a media code is needed. To obtain a media registration code, email TOS Director of Communications Kristin Collins at [email protected].

All abstracts are embargoed from media coverage until 12:00 p.m. (EST) Nov. 3, 2020, the first day of ObesityWeek® Scientific Sessions. Learn more about the Society's Embargo Policy.



The Obesity Society (TOS) is the leading organization of scientists and health professionals devoted to understanding and reversing the epidemic of obesity and its adverse health, economic and societal effects. Combining the perspective of researchers, clinicians, policymakers and patients, TOS promotes innovative research, education, and evidence-based clinical care to improve the health and well-being of all people with obesity. For more information, visit www.obesityweek.org.

