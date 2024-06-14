Oral Presentation at EULAR 2024 of Data from Global Phase 2b Clinical Trial Demonstrates Durability of Pain Relief After a Single Injection of MM-II in Patients with Painful Knee Osteoarthritis (OA)

A single intra-articular injection of 3mL of MM-II provided greater pain relief than placebo for up to 26 weeks





From weeks 12 to 26, more patients on MM-II experienced a ≥50% improvement in knee OA pain than patients on placebo and used less rescue medication

MUMBAI, India and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharma (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and includes its subsidiaries or associate companies) and Israel-based Moebius Medical Limited today presented data demonstrating the durability of pain relief achieved in symptomatic knee OA patients through 26 weeks post injection of MM-II. The results, presented today at EULAR 2024, are based on an analysis from the randomized, controlled, Phase 2b clinical study (NCT04506463).

An abstract presenting the data, entitled "Duration of Clinically Meaningful Analgesic Response to Intra-Articular MM-II, A Novel Suspension of Large, Empty, Multilamellar Liposomes, in Patients with Painful Knee Osteoarthritis: Analysis from a 26-Week Phase 2b Randomised Controlled Trial", was presented by Philip G. Conaghan, Professor of Musculoskeletal Medicine at the University of Leeds and Director of the NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre. Prof. Conaghan commented, "Given the limitations of many current therapies, there is an urgent need for more therapeutic treatment options for patients with painful osteoarthritis. Data from the 3mL dose of MM-II in this trial demonstrate MM-II's potential to offer durable and meaningful pain relief with good tolerability."

MM-II is a novel non-opioid product that uses a proprietary suspension of large, empty, multilamellar liposomes which are intended to reduce friction and wear on the joint and thus relieve joint pain. Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical, who have been jointly developing this product, have announced plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program and to seek a CE Mark for the product in the European Union.

Abhay Gandhi, CEO - North America Business, Sun Pharma, commented, "With over 100 million people currently suffering from joint pain, there is a significant unmet need for additional OA therapies. This analysis from our clinical trial is further confirmation of the potential role that MM-II will be able to play in improving painful OA treatment."

Moshe Weinstein, CEO of Moebius Medical, added, "As more data become available, we continue to see MM-II's potential as a safe and effective alternative to today's OA treatments. We look forward to continuing development of our lead candidate with our partners at Sun Pharma."

About Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common chronic degenerative joint disease, characterized by progressive wear of joint cartilage. Clinical manifestations of OA in the knee include, but are not limited to, pain in and around the joint and limited joint motion. Due to the inability of joint cartilage to self-heal, OA is among the most challenging joint diseases to treat, and currently no cure exists. The focus of current OA treatments is to reduce pain and improve function of the affected joints. Global estimates of OA exceed 100 million, and symptomatic OA afflicts more than 30 million Americans. Loss of joint function as a result of this condition is a major cause of work disability and reduced quality of life.

About Moebius Medical

Moebius Medical is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing novel pain relief treatments for osteoarthritis. The company was founded in 2008 within the RAD Biomed Accelerator to develop products based on a patent-protected technology licensed exclusively from Yissum, the Hebrew University Technology Transfer Company; T3, the Technology Transfer arm of the Technion Institute; and by Hadasit, the Technology Transfer company of Hadassah Medical Center. In 2016, Moebius entered a joint collaboration with Sun Pharma to develop MM-II.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050):

Sun Pharma is the world's leading specialty generics company with presence in Specialty, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets. Sun's high growth Global Specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for over 18% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn & X (Formerly Twitter).

