Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Size to be Worth USD 8.4 Billion by 2032 | Roots Analysis

According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the surge in patient preference for oral therapeutic drugs, and improved patient compliance are anticipated to drive the market.

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Overview

The global oral protein and peptide market is growing rapidly; it is estimated to be worth USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2032. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Oral proteins are a special form of pharmaceutical composition that can be administered orally for the treatment of a wide range of disease indications across different therapeutic areas. Earlier, the majority of the biological drugs were administered subcutaneously, which can be difficult and painful for the patients. With the rise in technological advancements in drug delivery formulation, oral proteins, and peptide delivery interventions have gained attention worldwide. It is worth highlighting here that in the past few years, more than three peptide-based drugs have been successfully approved by the FDA, namely, Mycapssa® (2020), Trulance® (2017), and Linzess® (2012). The growing approval for oral protein / peptide-based therapeutic formulations has further increased the research and development activities in this field. Furthermore, due to their non-invasive nature, the growing preference for oral delivery methods and patient compliance increases the demand for this drug.

Download Free PDF Brochure:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/192/request-sample.html

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 1.5 billion Estimated value by 2032 USD 8.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 20% Forecast Period 2022 to 2032 Segments Covered by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule, Technology, Mechanism of Action Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Market Drivers

The dynamic market drivers propelling the oral proteins and peptides market include an increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders, which has raised the demand for highly effective oral therapeutic drugs. Advances in drug delivery technologies specifically for developing oral delivery systems enhance the bioavailability and stability of oral peptide and protein drugs, making them efficient for treatment. Patients' preference for oral drug administration over injections increases the acceptance of oral proteins and peptides specifically for managing chronic conditions.

Market Restraints

The low bioavailability of oral protein and peptide-based drugs in the body may limit the use of these therapeutic molecules for treatment purposes, leading to restricted market growth. Further, the increase in the elderly population suffering from chronic disorders has raised the demand for oral-formulated drugs, which is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. The cost of producing oral proteins and peptides may hinder the market's growth, specifically for small firms.

Growth Factors

Despite several restraining factors, the increase in pharmaceutical companies' research and development activities provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the oral proteins and peptides market. Flexibility in a supportive regulatory framework encourages the fast approval of oral protein and peptide drugs, further contributing to the market's growth. The increasing healthcare awareness and infrastructure in emerging economies have become a primitive growth factor of the oral protein and peptide market.

Recent Developments in the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market

The oral proteins and peptides market witnesses several development activities estimated to drive the propel growth in this field. Some examples of key developments that have taken place are listed below:

In August 2023 , Entera Bio presented an abstract on First-in-Class, Once Daily Oral hPTH (1-34) peptide tablets (EB613) at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASMBR) annual meeting to treat post-menopausal women who are at greater risk of fracture.

, Entera Bio presented an abstract on First-in-Class, Once Daily Oral hPTH (1-34) peptide tablets (EB613) at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASMBR) annual meeting to treat post-menopausal women who are at greater risk of fracture. In February 2023 , Biora Therapeutics announced the result of bioavailability for oral delivery of GLP-1 receptor agonists.

, Biora Therapeutics announced the result of bioavailability for oral delivery of GLP-1 receptor agonists. In February 2023 , Entera Bio announced the acceptance of a Type D meeting review to affirm the design of the pivotal by the FDA, phase 3 protocol for EB613PTH mini tablets as the first of its kind oral osteoanabolic treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Request Free Sample PDF Copy at:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/192/request-sample.html

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Segments

Based on the target disease indication, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into acromegaly, celiac disease, chronic idiopathic constipation, enteric hyperoxaluria, inflammatory bowel disease and type II diabetes

Based on the target disease indication, Type II diabetes will dominate the market, capturing 46.9% of the overall revenue share by 2032.

Type II diabetes is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 83.01% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of molecules, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into protein and peptides.

Based on the type of molecules, the oral proteins and peptides market will be dominated by peptide molecules, capturing 69.27% of the overall share by 2032.

Proteins will grow at a higher CAGR of 92% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of biological targets, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into GC-C, insulin receptor, oxalate and others

Based on the type of biological targets, the oral proteins and peptides market will be dominated by other targets, capturing 38.58% of overall revenue share by 2032.

Other biologics targets will grow at a higher CAGR of 37.83% during the forecast period.

Based on the mechanism of action, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into receptor stimulation, substrate degradation and others

Based on the mechanism of action, the oral proteins and peptides market is dominated by the receptor stimulation, capturing 56.73% by 2032.

Others will grow at a higher CAGR of 39.21% during the forecast period.

Key Technologies Platform

Examples of the key technologies platform developed by the leading players in the oral proteins and peptides market (which have also been profiled in the market report; the complete list of the technologies is also included in the full report) include:

Axcess™ Oral Drug Delivery Technology (Proxima Concepts)

Eligen™ Technology (Emisphere Technologies)

Entera Technology (Entera Bio)

NTRA Oral Delivery Technology (Nutrinia)

Peptelligence® Technology (Enteris BioPharma)

Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) Technology (Oramed Pharmaceuticals)

Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) Technology (Chiasma Pharma)

Uroguanylin Analogue Technology (Synergy Pharmaceuticals)

Browse Complete Report at:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/oral-proteins-and-peptides-market/192.html

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the oral proteins and peptides market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Don't Miss Out on Other Interesting Titles:

Oral Solid Dosage Manufacturing Market - Oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is estimated to be USD 21 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

Probiotics Market - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

Antibody Discovery Market - The global antibody discovery market size is estimated to be worth over $1.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period.

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is a global leader in the pharma/biotech market research. Having worked with over 750 clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academia, venture capitalists, and strategic investors for more than a decade, we offer a highly analytical / data-driven perspective to a network of over 450,000 senior industry stakeholders looking for credible market insights. All reports provided by us are structured in a way that enables the reader to develop a thorough perspective on the given subject. Apart from writing reports on identified areas, we provide bespoke research/consulting services dedicated to serving our clients in the best possible way.

Contact Us

Gaurav Chaudhary

Roots Analysis

+1 (415) 800 3415

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/

Blog: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/blog/

Press Release: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/press-releases.html

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis