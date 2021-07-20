Oral Roberts University Enlists 212 Media Studios for New Acceptance and Recruitment Suite

WARSAW, Ind., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After working with 212 Media Studios on an acceptance packet that achieved a record number of admitted students, Oral Roberts University (ORU) is expanding its partnership with 212's design team to include updated acceptance materials and new recruitment pieces to engage prospective students and parents.

"For the past three years, 212 has proven itself to be an excellent partner by going above and beyond to deliver unique, quality designs," says Jaime Bofferding, ORU's director of enrollment marketing. "212's team thinks outside the box to help us catch students' attention—from the first time they see our collateral at a college fair to when they receive their official acceptance packet."

ORU, which enrolls more than 4,000 students from all over the world, recently earned the national spotlight with its Cinderella Run in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament. In the wake of its increased publicity, ORU called on 212 Media Studios to develop a comprehensive acceptance and recruitment suite that includes direct mailers, road pieces and other supporting collateral.

"Our designers have built trust with Oral Roberts' team, which makes it easy for us to make creative suggestions on how they can engage prospective students and consistently increase their enrollment numbers year after year," says David Phelps, managing partner of 212 Media Studios. 212's leading higher-education marketing solutions have enabled colleges nationwide to expand brand awareness, increase student engagement and develop successful advancement campaigns.

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, orthopedics, higher education and not-for-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

Contact: Bailey Gerber

Phone: (574) 269-0720

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 212 Media Studios

