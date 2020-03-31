Oral Science Expands to the U.S. Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian dental health company, Oral Science is expanding its reach to the United States market. Known for producing high-quality oral hygiene products, Oral Science partners with dental professionals to supply a variety of rinses, toothpastes, and specialty items.

Founded in 2004, Oral Science is known for its innovation in the field of dental health, making waves as a leader in both treatment and prevention of oral health conditions. Oral Science carries products for use by every type of consumer. Some products utilize fluoride to help people who need a medical strength oral hygiene product, but the company also carries a line of fluoride-free products that are safe for use by all age groups: Oral Science X-PUR CARIØ JUNIOR is its line of oral hygiene products designed for kids.

Making fluoride-free products that really work has been a great achievement for Oral Science. Oral Science is currently certified as the only fluoride-free oral hygiene company that can claim its products actively prevent cavities. Because Oral Science works with researchers from acclaimed institutions throughout Canada, including the University of Toronto, it can back up the science on all of its health products.

Oral Science X-PUR CARIØ toothpaste and X-PUR Opti-Rinse have garnered recognition within the oral health community due to the inclusion of the unique ingredient, Citrox®. Citrox® is a natural anti-bacterial bioflavonoid compound that helps inhibit the buildup of harmful bacteria in the mouth, as does the ingredient, xylitol. Xylitol not only cuts down on the occurrence of cavities, but also oral sores and lesions that can grow into larger problems, if left unchecked.

Xylitol sweeteners also rank as a zero on the glycemic index, which means that while they taste sweet, they do not contain sugar that will cause cavities or raise blood glucose levels. For this reason, xylitol gum is suitable for people with diabetes, and anyone who has to keep track of their blood sugar.

Oral Science has been creating proven, medical-grade oral hygiene products for over sixteen years and now, for the first time, the company will be shopping its brand to retailers across the United States. All of its products are currently available online at oralscience.com , where samples are available to dental professionals. Look for Oral Science online and in stores in the U.S. as early as 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Vincent Isom

(954) 399-2207

[email protected]

SOURCE Oral Science