ORALGEN's NuPearl.32x Makes Evine Debut With Supermodel Spokesperson Angie Everhart April 12th & April 13th

NuPearl.32x is highly praised by Everhart, who has become its official spokesperson. Everhart swears by NuPearl's results and the way it helps her show up as her best self.

"I'm thrilled to make a special guest appearance on Evine and talk about the impact ORALGEN's NuPearl has had on my life," says Everhart. "Evine's manifesto is to 'be good to yourself,' and NuPearl brings goodness to any smile."

The NuPearl.32x system is similar to whitening procedures used in dentist offices, but causes less sensitivity, and is 100% vegan. The natural whitening gel is applied to the teeth while the exclusive NuBright™ LED Technology mouth tray uses low intensity lights, emitting high levels of brightness in a single direction onto the whitening gel, delivering professional results in minutes. The kit also comes with a Perfecting Whitening Pen for maintenance between treatments, travel, and to target those tough-to-reach spots between teeth.

Using only food-grade ingredients, this patented formula is clinically proven to lighten teeth up to 8.4 shades in 7 days. Some people see visibly whiter teeth within 10 minutes.

Whitening strips or dental procedures can invite harsh chemicals and painful sensitivity. ORALGEN's NuPearl.32x system achieves a brighter smile without using bleach, peroxide, or other harmful chemicals like sulfates, parabens, latex, sodium fluoride, PEG/PPG or gluten. By combining the NuBright™ LED Technology with advanced botanical whitening gel, and natural peppermint oil, you can attack stains and discoloration while keeping the enamel safe.

Tune into Evine April 12th at 4pm CDT, and April 13th at 1pm CDT, to purchase an ORALGEN NuPearl.32x system at the special promotional price of $39.99, originally a $59.99 value. Check your local listings, or stream online at evine.com.

