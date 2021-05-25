Oramed Issues Letter to Shareholders with Updates on Oral Insulin and COVID-19 Vaccine

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, is pleased to provide the following Letter to Shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Nadav Kidron.

Dear Shareholders,

I'm excited to share with you significant milestones we have achieved over the past few months. Our oral delivery platform technology could apply to a range of proteins and disease modalities, and we expect over time to have a range of programs. We are currently advancing our two primary programs: oral insulin for diabetes and an oral COVID vaccine. We believe these milestones create an inflection point in the value for our company.

ORMD-0801 Positioned to be the World's First Oral Insulin Capsule

We're pleased at the pace of our Phase 3 oral insulin studies. Under a U.S. FDA protocol, we are advancing two concurrent pivotal Phase 3 studies for ORMD-0801 in the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D). ORA-D-013-1 has recruited close to 300 of the planned 675 patients through 75 U.S. clinical sites, while ORA-D-013-2 has commenced enrollment. We look forward to keeping you updated on the progress of these studies.

We anticipate completing enrollment for the U.S. study, ORA-D-013-1, before the end of 2021 and announcing initial results from this study in 2022. Following results from both studies, we expect to submit a Biologics License Approval (BLA) filing to the FDA.

Unlocking Value with Oravax Medical

Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial through Oravax Medical to Begin H2 2021

Oravax Expected to Bring Value to Oramed Shareholders, Potentially Through Dividend Shares of Oravax Medical Shares to Oramed Shareholders

Our platform technology for the oral delivery of proteins has the potential to be transformative and is generating a lot of interest in the vaccine industry. Oravax Medical Inc., Oramed's venture that combines Oramed's proprietary POD™ oral delivery technology and Premas Biotech's novel vaccine technology, is preparing to begin clinical trials of an oral COVID-19 vaccine in H2 2021.

A single dose of Oravax Medical's oral vaccine produced a significant antibody response with long-retention in a preclinical in-vivo study. We believe that Oravax Medical's novel vaccine technology is a strong candidate for protection against COVID-19 and its variants due to triple antigen targeting, easier distribution, and ease of use. We are now in discussions with potential partners for pre-orders of Oravax Medical's vaccine candidate.

We believe there is tremendous value to be unlocked through Oravax Medical's development of a portfolio of oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Accordingly, we are exploring ways to ensure that Oramed's shareholders will benefit more directly from Oravax Medical's promise, including potentially issuing dividend shares of some of Oramed's shares in Oravax Medical to Oramed's shareholders, which would make Oravax Medical a publicly held company that may then apply for listing on Nasdaq if eligible. We look forward to updating you on developments.

Strong Balance Sheet

We are well positioned to capitalize on these market opportunities with a balance sheet that has over $75 million in cash (as of April 13, 2021) with no debt.

2021 has started with strong momentum for Oramed. We are working hard at delivering more clinical and corporate milestones and generating value for our shareholders through the rest of the year and beyond.

Sincerely,

Nadav Kidron

Chief Executive Officer

