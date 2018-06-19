Oramed to be Added to Russell Microcap® Index

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, announced today that it will be added to the FTSE Russell Microcap® Index effective at the open of market on June 25, 2018, as part of the Russell Indexes annual reconstitution. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the applicable growth and value style indexes.

"We are pleased that Oramed has been selected for inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index. We believe this increases our stock's visibility with institutional investors and has the potential to broaden our shareholder base," stated Nadav Kidron, CEO of Oramed.

The Russell Microcap® Index is one of the most widely used small cap indexes by institutional investors. Approximately 1,500 securities are included in the Russell Microcap® Index, with market capitalizations ranging from $30 million to $1.1 billion. $9 trillion in investor assets are benchmarked by the Russell U.S. indexes.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, Oramed's Protein Oral Delivery (PODTM) technology is based on over 30 years of research by top scientists at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary flagship product, an orally ingestible insulin capsule (ORMD-0801). The Company completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 analog capsule (ORMD-0901).

For more information, the content of which is not part of this press release, please visit www.oramed.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss increasing visibility for our stock and potentially broadening our shareholder base, as well as the timing of expected clinical development programs and clinical trials and FDA submissions or revolutionizing the treatment of diabetes with our products. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the use of and weight given to the Russell Microcap® Index by other indexes and potential shareholders, the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; our patents may not be sufficient; and final that products may harm recipients, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Oramed, reference is made to Oramed's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact



Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Josh Hexter

+1-844-9 ORAMED ext. 2

Email: josh@oramed.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oramed-to-be-added-to-russell-microcap-index-300668387.html

SOURCE Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oramed.com/

