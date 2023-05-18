Oramed to Present at Novel Therapies for Type 2 Diabetes & Obesity Summit

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), announced today that Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Miriam Kidron will deliver an in-person presentation at the Novel Therapies for Type 2 Diabetes & Obesity Summit in Boston, MA, on May 31, 2023. The presentation will include an overview of Oramed's oral delivery technology as well as insights from the Company's recent Phase 3 oral insulin clinical trials.

Presentation Details:

Novel Therapies for Type 2 Diabetes & Obesity Summit

Date:               Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time:               1:30 p.m. E.T.

Location:         Hyatt Regency Boston, Boston, MA

For more information regarding the summit and the presentation, please visit the Summit's website: Home - Novel Therapies for Type 2 Diabetes & Obesity Summit 2023 (t2d-obesity-summit.com)

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. The Company's novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology is designed to protect drug integrity and increase absorption. Oramed has offices in the United States and Israel. For more information, please visit www.oramed.com.   

