ORAN: What's Working, and What Needs Development

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts has released their 2021 forecast for the Open RAN market, and the prognosis is good.

The report provides details about how Open RAN standards will be used commercially, and includes guidance on base station compatibility with ORAN Alliance and eCPRI standards through 2026, as well as predictions of operator procurement practices.

"ORAN made excellent progress in the past 18 months," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "Rakuten and DISH ramped up their network deployments and a consensus swept across the industry that ORAN works. This report diagrams how the market will continue to flourish, but also where the cracks are, and what development is still needed."

In this report, Mobile Experts tackles the practical details of deploying a "brownfield" network. Ericsson and other major OEMs insist that they can squeeze higher performance out of a legacy network, by adding proprietary algorithms in new bands to the existing LTE/5G network. More than 94% of the market is a "brownfield" opportunity, so new ORAN challengers need to innovate with answers to such coordinated multi-band, multi-standard performance.

"We stand by our original thesis from 2019: ORAN is a good idea. How that good idea looks in the real world is where we come in, and this report shows how to translate the idea to the market. ORAN saves Total Cost of Ownership in terms of $ per square kilometer, but capacity challenges create certain unfavorable conditions for ORAN. Where many operators have already deployed their 5G radios, we now see an alternative path to ORAN using RIC software, xApps, and rApps ," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

This report includes 32 charts and diagrams, including a peek at how Open RAN standards will be used commercially. The forecast includes guidance on base station compatibility with ORAN Alliance and eCPRI standards through 2026, as well as procurement practices by operators in purchasing RU separately from DU and CU. Software revenue predictions for RIC, xApps, and rApps are also included.

