Orange 142 and Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism Detail Early Case Study on AI-Driven Search

AUSTIN, Texas and PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142 , LLC ("Orange 142"), a division of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) and a leading digital marketing agency for mid-market brands and agencies, in partnership with the 4As and the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism, today announced an upcoming webinar on how a leading travel destination adapted its digital strategy to remain visible as consumer discovery shifts toward AI-driven search.

Titled How to Get Your Brand Recommended by AI: A Pigeon Forge Case Study, the webinar will outline a practical, tested approach to Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO. It will also break down how Pigeon Forge transitioned from traditional SEO tactics to an AI-ready framework centered on structured storytelling, intent signals, and authoritative answers designed for generative search platforms.

"Like many destination marketing organizations, the Pigeon Forge marketing team was hearing more and more about AI, generative search, and GEO," said Amy Warner, Assistant Director of Tourism at the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism. "I think this experience has taught us the value of long-term partnerships with people you trust. The AI advancements keep coming. What should we pay attention to? Do we need to worry about the agentic web, for instance? I know that if we do, our Orange 142 team will tell us, and why, and will have a strategy for success."

Beyond external visibility, the GEO work also delivered operational insight for the Pigeon Forge team, with AI-powered experiences such as Ask Martha providing real-time visibility into traveler questions, from seasonal activities to trip-planning logistics, as generative AI reshapes how brands approach search and discovery.

"AI-driven discovery is already changing how people find and evaluate brands, forcing a rethink of long-standing search and content strategies," said Ashwini Karandikar, 4As, EVP Media, Tech & Data. "What makes this case study valuable is that it moves beyond theory and shows how a practical, repeatable framework can help marketers adapt to how generative AI systems surface recommendations."

Led by Christy Nolan, VP of Delivery Solutions at Orange 142, Ben Hale, Senior Account Director at Orange 142, and Warner, the webinar is designed for marketers, destination organizations, and brand leaders looking to understand how AI-driven discovery is reshaping visibility, performance, and long-term growth through real-world execution and results.

That focus on practical, performance-led strategy reflects the broader momentum behind Orange 142's work. Last month, Orange 142 also announced it earned two 2025 MarCom Awards for its digital campaign work, highlighting its continued momentum across paid and organic channels.

Save your seat to learn how to stay visible in AI-driven search in 2026. Click here to register for the webinar.

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company helping businesses and agencies of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through strategic, data-driven media execution. As the buy-side arm of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), Orange 142 delivers customized solutions across programmatic, search, social, connected TV, and emerging digital channels. With deep expertise in high-growth sectors such as Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services, Orange 142 creates results-driven campaigns that connect brands with their most valuable audiences. To learn more, visit www.Orange142.com .

