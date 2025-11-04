Orange 142 and ReachTV Launch First-of-Its-Kind Travel & Tourism Ad Platform

Collaboration unites travel and tourism leaders to connect brands with consumers at every stage of the journey

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142 , LLC ("Orange 142"), a division of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), and a leading digital marketing agency for mid-market brands and agencies, and ReachTV , the award-winning streaming television network of live sports and lifestyle for 50+ million travelers per month, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that combines the data-driven scale of ReachTV's travel media network with Orange 142's media planning, buying, and performance marketing expertise.

ReachTV is distributed across 3,500 airport venues and gates, and 500,000 hotel rooms throughout North America, serving as the go-to omnichannel platform for travelers seeking live sports, premium entertainment, and curated travel content. Orange 142 provides customized marketing solutions across programmatic, search, social, connected TV, and emerging digital channels.

Through this collaboration, ReachTV gains a dedicated media strategy and performance partner with unmatched expertise in travel and tourism—serving over 250 clients—while Orange 142 gains access to new inventory and valuable data targeting segments allowing them to reach critical audiences for their clients across ReachTV's expansive, omnichannel travel network. Together, the companies are simplifying how brands reach the connected traveler through a scalable model that unites data, content, and context to drive measurable results for travel and tourism marketers.

"This collaboration is about unlocking the full value of the travel ecosystem," said Maria Lowrey, President of Orange 142. "Together, ReachTV and Orange 142—two leaders in the travel and tourism space—are creating a unified platform that empowers brands to reach, inspire, and engage travelers in more meaningful ways, before, during, and after their trip."

"Together, we're building the home of the connected traveler," said Lynnwood Bibbens, ReachTV Founder and CEO. "By combining ReachTV's scale and content with Orange 142's precision media expertise, we're creating a seamless experience that connects brands with travelers wherever they are—from airport gates to hotel rooms and beyond. This partnership turns every moment of the journey into an opportunity for meaningful engagement."

The partnership builds on ReachTV's newly launched Travel Sync 365 platform—an innovative solution that integrates mobile data, location intelligence, premium content, retail visitation, more than 20 million geofenced locations, and purchase transaction data to deliver the most holistic view of the traveler. This enables the creation of personalized travel experiences that deliver true value throughout the travel journey and beyond.

As ReachTV's media-buying strategy partner, Orange 142 will combine its technology and expertise to seamlessly connect travelers and brands throughout the year, enabling personalized messaging that delivers value in the form of premium content, media, exclusive offers, and retail opportunities across airports, venues, hotel rooms, and more.

For airports and concessionaires, the collaboration creates new opportunities to engage travelers, enhance the in-terminal experience, and unlock incremental revenue. By connecting media, content, and commerce, the partnership helps partners maximize the value of their physical spaces and reach consumers with relevant offers at the right moment.

For those interested in learning more about how Orange 142 and ReachTV are transforming travel media, email [email protected] .

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company helping businesses and agencies of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through strategic, data-driven media execution. As the buy-side arm of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), Orange 142 delivers customized solutions across programmatic, search, social, connected TV, and emerging digital channels. With deep expertise in high-growth sectors such as Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services, Orange 142 creates results-driven campaigns that connect brands with their most valuable audiences. To learn more, visit www.Orange 142.com .

About ReachTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 3,500 airport venues and gates, and 500,000 hotel rooms across North America. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of live sports, and premium original content. ReachTV's current content partners include the NFL, the NBA & WNBA, TikTok, LIV Golf, ACC Football, ACC Men's & Women Basketball, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Business Traveler, Billboard, Nexstar Media's CW Network, Stage Access, Drone Racing League, the Harlem Globetrotters, Brinx.TV, and more.

