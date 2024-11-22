Orange 142 Introduces Emerging Channels Council to Guide SMBs in Retail Media, Social Media, and Connected TV

The new council empowers SMBs to effectively integrate these channels into their marketing strategies

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142, a division of Direct Digital Holdings ( NASDAQ: DRCT ) and a leader in digital marketing solutions supporting small to mid-sized businesses, today announced the formation of its Emerging Channels Council, a dedicated initiative designed to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) navigate and capitalize on emerging advertising channels such as Retail Media, Social Media, and Connected TV (CTV). This new council aims to provide SMBs with strategic guidance, best practices, and the latest research to support their investment shifts into these dynamic and rapidly growing channels.

As the advertising landscape continuously evolves, new platforms and technologies frequently emerge, presenting fresh opportunities and challenges for marketers. The Emerging Channels Council at Orange 142 is set to empower SMBs to stay ahead of the curve by effectively integrating these new channels into their marketing strategies.

Strategic Empowerment for SMBs

"Emerging advertising channels offer tremendous growth opportunities but can be complex and intimidating for SMBs to navigate without the right guidance," said Mark Walker, CEO, Co-Founder, & Chairman of Direct Digital Holdings. "Our Emerging Channels Council is committed to demystifying these platforms and enabling SMBs to make informed, strategic decisions that drive their business objectives forward."

The council will focus on several key functions to support SMBs:

Best Practices and Case Studies: Sharing insights and successful strategies from leading SMBs and industry pioneers.

Sharing insights and successful strategies from leading SMBs and industry pioneers. Research and Trends Analysis: Offering access to the latest data and trends to help SMBs anticipate market shifts and align their strategies accordingly.

Offering access to the latest data and trends to help SMBs anticipate market shifts and align their strategies accordingly. Strategic Consultations: Giving personalized advice and support to help SMBs tailor their approach to fit their specific market needs and customer behaviors.

"In today's market, there are more ways than ever to reach consumers. From retail media networks to connected TV, the options can be overwhelming," said Jason Johnson, Executive Director at the Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau in Tennessee. "The Emerging Channels Council will be instrumental in helping us understand these new avenues. By demystifying these channels, the council enables us to make more informed decisions about where and how to engage our audience effectively as we navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape."

Emerging Channel Growth

SMBs are increasingly shifting their advertising budgets to digital. As that occurs, they must ensure they don't miss new opportunities with emerging channels, including retail media, social media, and CTV. Each has seen tremendous growth in ad spend over the last year:

Retail Media: U.S. spending grew 18.5% in 2023, reaching $43.7 billion (eMarketer).

(eMarketer). Social Media: Global ad spending hit $587.8 billion in 2023, up 20.2% year-over-year (Statista).

in 2023, up 20.2% year-over-year (Statista). Connected TV (CTV): U.S. ad spending increased 13.8% in 2023 (eMarketer).

"The Emerging Channels Council is not just about keeping pace with industry trends; it's about setting SMBs up to lead and innovate," said Lindsey Wilkes, SVP, Business Development, and newly appointed leader of the Emerging Channels Council at Orange 142. "By harnessing the collective expertise within Orange 142, we can provide SMBs with the tools they need to excel in Retail Media, Social Media, CTV, and beyond."

With a robust portfolio of digital marketing and programmatic solutions, Orange 142 excels in driving ROI and reducing customer acquisition costs for SMBs across a variety of platforms. The formation of the Emerging Channels Council underscores Orange 142's commitment to advancing the interests of SMBs and ensuring that all advertisers, regardless of size, can leverage the full potential of the digital landscape.

Direct Digital Holdings is one of the few publicly traded Black-owned companies on NASDAQ and the only Black-owned publicly traded advertising technology firm.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within the general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's buy-side platform, Orange 142, delivers significant ROI for middle-market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions for businesses in sectors ranging from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company with offices across the US. We service marketers and agencies. We are part of Direct Digital Holding, the ninth Black-owned company to go public.

We help marketers of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through data-driven media strategies. We also partner with agencies and execute campaigns on behalf of their clients.

Our team of experts has a deep understanding of the digital landscape and the latest advertising and marketing technologies. We work closely with our clients to develop and execute custom advertising and marketing campaigns that meet specific goals.

We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and transparency. We believe that open communication and collaboration are essential to the success of every advertising and marketing initiative.

