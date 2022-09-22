Orange and Netskope partner on carrier-class connectivity and SSE services for a secure, cloud-smart platform

Provides greater security and flexibility to Orange customers

Unleashes unparalleled service coverage, performance, and resilience

PARIS and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, Orange Cyberdefense, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), are partnering to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform. The enhanced solution is designed to deliver optimal performance with maximized security, meaning enterprises will no longer need to find a compromise between the two.

Orange-Logo From Left to Right: Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO, Orange Business Services, Sanjay Beri, CEO, Netskope, Hugues Foulon, CEO, Orange Cyberdefense

A decade of shifting to cloud and mobile computing, along with the ever-present demands of hybrid work environments, have put security and networking requirements on a collision course. While SSE addresses the security challenges, enterprises need to incorporate them into overarching connectivity strategies to realize the full benefits of SASE.

The partnership will leverage Orange Cyberdefense's security expertise and Netskope's global security private cloud footprint and SSE leadership, enabling Orange Business Services to deliver consistent internet security on and off the network. This will help protect enterprise customers from data loss and the growing volume of sophisticated threats across cloud, web and private applications, with the full attributes of a cloud-native platform.

The co-managed solution will reduce complexity for enterprises, providing continuously updated cloud security via the Orange Business Services Telco Cloud Platform. Telco Cloud Platform is a revolution in the way networks are built, run, and managed with enhanced performance. The software-defined approach optimized for telco workloads allows for greater agility and cost reduction.

Securing an enterprise's most important assets: people and data

This innovative hybrid architecture embeds Netskope's points-of-presence (POPs) within the Orange network, strengthening the Orange customer value proposition by delivering the benefits of the Orange network, including speed and agility, while enabling customers to tap into the power of Netskope Intelligent SSE.

Netskope Intelligent SSE provides granular visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device.

"Cloud transformation and hybrid work models mean that traditional security architectures are no longer effective or efficient. Plugging our market leading platform into Orange's network will enable Orange to significantly increase its offering to enterprises looking to secure data without limiting business productivity," explains Sanjay Beri, CEO, Netskope.

"Increasingly enterprises are using the internet as their only WAN transport, even in a growing threat landscape. Working together we are delivering Orange customers a SASE-ready WAN edge while upgrading the security of the enterprise's network without downgrading the user experience," says Hugues Foulon, CEO, Orange Cyberdefense.

"This innovative partnership is an important part of our Evolution Platform concept designed to simplify connectivity, cloud, and security and support business outcomes from end-to-end, providing real-time protection for our users, their applications, and data, wherever they are. It underscores our position as a trailblazer in SSE and managed services, providing the right balance of performance, speed, and protection to our customers," adds Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO, Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects, and innovates for enterprises worldwide to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and our blogs .

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 282 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2022. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Cyberdefense

Orange Cyberdefense is the expert cybersecurity business unit of the Orange Group. As a leading security services provider, we strive to build a safer digital society.

We are a threat research and intelligence-driven security provider offering unparalleled access to current and emerging threats.

Orange Cyberdefense retains a 25+ year track record in information security, 250+ researchers and analysts 17 SOCs, 13 CyberSOCs and 8 CERTs distributed across the world and sales and services support in 160 countries. We are proud to say we can offer global protection with local expertise and support our customers throughout the entire threat lifecycle.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

Press Contacts:

Emily Wearmouth, Netskope, [email protected]

Emma Goodwin, Orange, [email protected]

Elizabeth Mayeri, Orange Business Services, [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904293/Netskope_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904294/Orange_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904879/Orange_and_Netskope_CEOs.jpg

SOURCE Netskope