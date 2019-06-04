Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Jayne Rzeczkowski to Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and CEO, Michael Gilfeather of Orange Bank & Trust Company are pleased to announce the promotion of Jayne Rzeczkowski to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Jayne will head the Bank's operational departments while continuing to serve as the Bank's Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary.

"Jayne's extensive knowledge and experience throughout multiple areas of the bank will be significant contributors to her success in the new position," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. "She has played an integral role in the Bank's ongoing success, with meaningful contributions to branch management, auditing, mortgages, loan operations as well as the Bank's overall strategic goals."

Jayne joined Orange Bank & Trust Company in 1989 as Assistant Branch Manager.

Jayne is a graduate of SUNY Orange, earning her associate's degree in Bank Management. She also holds several professional certifications, including Certified Bank Auditor (CBA) from the Banking Administration Institute and Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) from the American Bankers Association.

