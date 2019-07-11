Orange Bank & Trust Sponsors a Golden Woodstock Exhibit

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years ago, a generation of young people and a contingent of phenomenal musical talent gathered on Yasgur's Farm in Bethel, NY, changing the trajectory of American culture. In celebration of what came to be called "Woodstock," Orange Bank & Trust proudly sponsors We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock & Aspirations for Peaceful Future at The Museum at Bethel Woods. The exhibit examines the desires of youth in 1969, the positive societal changes the festival inspired, and asks today's youth what they are desire from the world today.

Orange Bank & Trust CEO, Michael Gilfeather says, "Woodstock was really about community–the community that gathered for the festival and the world-wide community of young people yearning for change. For over 125 years, Orange Bank & Trust has supported our regional community and contributed to positive change for individuals and business. We're proud to partner with the Museum at Bethel Woods to present this exhibit celebrating our history and aspirations."

We Are Golden features a large collection of Woodstock artifacts including Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane's bass guitar, Alan Wilson of Canned Heat's handwritten lyrics for "Goin' Up the Country," sound equipment used at the festival–which set the standard of outdoor concerts, and world-class photographs from 15 of the best chroniclers of the event. The exhibit is presented in the hope that young people today will find inspiration to express and act upon what they want the world of the future to be like. Many of the current social movements have their roots in the similar aspirations of the "Woodstock Generation."

We are Golden runs through December 30. Please check the Bethel Woods website, www.BethelWoodsCenter.org for days and hours, especially on Pavilion concert days.

An independent bank beginning with a dream of 14 founders over 125 years ago, Orange Bank & Trust, through conservative banking practices, innovation and commitment to its community, now has assets of over $1 billion. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added six branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties and acquired Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, a wealth management company. While growing, Orange Bank & Trust has continued to focus on providing premier banking services, based on personal relationships, for businesses, organizations and individuals.

