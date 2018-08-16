Orange Book Companion® Adds New Features and Capabilities

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Pokras' Blazing Dawn Software is thrilled to now add historical patent and exclusivity data to their lead product, the Orange Book Companion® ("OBC"), in a new section called the "Orange Book Archive." This new section provides easy access to historical patent and exclusivity data for FDA-approved drugs.

The "Orange Book Archive" section of the OBC contains expired patent and exclusivity data going back to the earliest days of the so-called "Hatch-Waxman" Act in 1984. That data is formatted in the same easy to read and use tables in which the OBC displays present-day data.

"There have been many instances when I have been asked about the patents and exclusivities that were formerly listed in the FDA's Orange Book for a drug," said Bruce Pokras, Founder and Creator of Blazing Dawn Software and the Orange Book Companion, "the Orange Book Archive section of the OBC is an easy way to answer that need."

Orange Book Companion subscription information can be found at www.orangebookcompanion.com. Currently, subscriptions are available for the OBC online service, as well as in the form of twelve monthly flash drives mailed to the subscriber.

Since 2003 Blazing Dawn Software has been developing cutting edge solutions for home and business. Patent-related products include Patent GrabberTM for patent searching and downloading, and Family-izer, a free web application for retrieving patent family data from the European Patent Office's "INPADOC" service.

The Orange Book Companion ("OBC") was created and is currently managed by its founder, Bruce Pokras, a pharmaceutical patent attorney with several decades of experience. The program was launched in 2002 to make it easier to research the patent and exclusivity status of FDA-approved drugs. Subscribers see easy to read tables that contain patent titles, claim types, and include hyperlinks directly to the patents at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. These and many other enhancements distinguish the OBC from the FDA's free Electronic Orange Book.

