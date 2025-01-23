Orange Bridge Launches "Bit-Equity" to Empower Employers With a Low-Risk, High-Impact Bitcoin Benefit for Their Workforce

Employees can now seamlessly convert latent home equity into Bitcoin—without monthly payments—enhancing financial wellness and boosting loyalty.

DEL MAR, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Bridge, Inc. [www.orangebridge.com], an innovation-driven company at the forefront of converging Bitcoin with traditional real estate, today announces the launch of Bit-Equity: a new, reduced-fee home equity conversion program offered as an employee benefit by forward-thinking companies. Building on the success of Orange Bridge's initial Co-Invest solution, Bit-Equity takes a low-risk approach that enables employees to unlock a prudent portion of their home equity and convert it into Bitcoin—without incurring monthly debt obligations over a ten-year term.

"With Bit-Equity, employers can offer a truly transformative benefit that promotes both financial security and personal wealth-building," said Steve Uhlir, CEO of Orange Bridge. "By giving employees a hassle-free way to grow their Bitcoin holdings, organizations foster loyalty, boost morale, and stand out in a competitive talent market."

Bit-Equity: Elevate Your Company's Bitcoin Advantage

Bit-Equity addresses a major gap in the benefits landscape: enabling employees to tap into the growth potential of Bitcoin via a low-risk wealth building strategy. Similar to a 401K matching program, employers are able to empower their employee's wealth building capabilities fostering more productive and loyal employees.

Key Advantages for Employers and Employees

Low-Risk Bitcoin Growth

Employees can diversify into Bitcoin using just a portion of their home equity. With no monthly payments, they minimize their financial burden while enjoying potential upside. Boost Employee Engagement & Loyalty

Demonstrate a genuine commitment to employee well-being by offering a forward-thinking benefit that enhances long-term financial security. Enhance Recruitment & Retention

Differentiate your benefits package with a cutting-edge perk that resonates with today's tech-savvy and financially conscious workforce. Strengthen Your Brand

Position your organization as a forward-thinking leader by adopting innovative financial solutions that align with the future of money. Reduce Fees, Increase Satisfaction

Reduced fees for Bit-Equity ensure employees can maximize their investment in Bitcoin —ultimately reinforcing their trust and satisfaction in the program. Reinforce a Bitcoin -Friendly Culture

Already exploring Bitcoin in your corporate treasury? Extend that vision to your workforce, creating alignment between company goals and personal financial growth.

How Bit-Equity Works

Through an easy, four-step process, Bit-Equity removes the complexity of converting home equity into Bitcoin:

Unlock Home Equity – Access a prudent portion of your existing home value. Purchase Bitcoin – Acquire Bitcoin with competitive rates. Secure Custody – Safely store Bitcoin in trusted custody or cold storage solutions. Complete the Transaction – Finalize the loan to retain all remaining home equity, without monthly debt obligations.

Currently Available in 19 States: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, GA, ID, KY, LA, MI, ME, MT, NC, NJ, NM, OH, OK, OR, SC [NV, UT - Coming Soon]

About Orange Bridge

Orange Bridge is on a mission to revolutionize the real estate industry by aligning the strength of traditional real estate with the explosive possibilities of Bitcoin. Offering a suite of cutting-edge programs—now including Bit-Equity—Orange Bridge empowers organizations, professionals, and homeowners to thrive in the evolving financial landscape.

Employers interested in offering Bit-Equity as a standout benefit can learn more at www.orangebridge.com .

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

X (Twitter): @OrangeBridgeInc

SOURCE Orange Bridge, Inc