Orange Capital to Vote FOR the Merger and Internalization Transaction at the GNL Special Meeting

News provided by

Orange Capital Ventures, LP

06 Sep, 2023, 15:20 ET

Orange Capital Agrees that the Proposed Internalization Consideration is Within the Range of Precedent Transactions

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Capital Ventures, LP ("Orange Capital") announced today its intention to vote in favor of the proposed internalization and merger transaction after reaching out to management, performing a thorough review of Global Net Lease, Inc's (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or "Company") presentation filed on August 28, 2023, and its related joint proxy materials, participating in the investor call hosted on September 5, 2023 and entering into a confidential agreement with the Company's advisor (the "Advisor") and the Company following discussions with its management. Pursuant to the agreement, the Advisor, at no expense to the Company, will reimburse Orange Capital for its time and expenses depending on the outcome of the vote. Orange Capital agrees that the proposed internalization consideration is within the range of precedent transactions as determined by BMO given the size and scope of the proposed transaction and compared to comparable market transactions.

Under the agreement, Orange Capital has entered into a customary standstill agreement and will vote in favor of the Company's directors at the 2024 annual meeting.

Voting FOR this transaction is the best path forward for us. We hope the transaction unlocks long-term shareholder value through reduced leverage, increased earnings and improved corporate governance.

For these reasons, we will vote FOR the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "reflect," "invest," "see," "make," "expect," "deliver," "drive," "improve," "intend," "assess," "remain," "evaluate," "establish," "focus," "build," "turn," "expand," "leverage," "grow," "will," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Orange Capital's, GNL's, RTL's or AR Global's plans, impacts of accounting standards and guidance, growth, legal matters, taxes, costs and cost savings, impairments, dividends, expectations, investments, innovations, opportunities, capabilities, execution, initiatives, and pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Issuer's control. Orange Capital disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contacts
ASC Advisors
Taylor Ingraham / Steve Bruce
[email protected] / [email protected]
203-992-1230

SOURCE Orange Capital Ventures, LP

Also from this source

Orange Capital Issues Statement and Releases KEY Questions in Advance of Today's GNL Management Call

Orange Capital Releases Detailed Presentation on Why It Intends to Vote Against the Merger of Global Net Lease, Inc. and the Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.