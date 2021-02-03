Orange Chickin' Goes Green At Veggie Grill In Celebration Of The Lunar New Year

Plant-based eating is a surging world trend as more people are seeking alternatives to meat and dairy as a way to complement a healthy and balanced diet and to take care of the planet. Veggie Grill continues to provide its guests with delicious new menu creations, making it easy for people to eat responsibly and indulge on familiar items that they enjoy and are accustomed to, but with a plant-based twist. Over the past year, Veggie Grill has introduced other classics such as the Tuna Melt, Reuben on Rye and the Deli Sub.

"We are excited to introduce this iconic dish, but with our innovative plant-based spin in time for the Lunar New Year," said T.K. Pillan, founder and executive chairman, Veggie Grill. "Our goal is to give people dishes that they crave in a plant-based version and bring new experiences that showcase just how delicious plant-based dining has become."

Veggie Grill crafts food that is good for our lives and our future, and is free of animal products, antibiotics and hormones. The company's mission is to bring 100% plant-based goodness to the world.

Veggie Grill is open and serving local communities safely and following all necessary COVID-19 precautions. For additional information and to see the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com .

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill has disrupted the restaurant landscape by satisfying, empowering and fulfilling guests with 100% plant-based food that is craveable and innovative, while also being familiar and accessible. The leading plant-based restaurant group in the United States, Veggie Grill, has 37 locations in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington. The menu provides a balanced selection of the best the plant-based world has to offer from clean and heathy salads and bowls to indulgent burgers and sandwiches. For more information, locations and the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com.

Follow Veggie Grill on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact :

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE Veggie Grill

Related Links

http://www.veggiegrill.com

