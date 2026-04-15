Orange Co Expands RWN Pump & Fabrication's Executive Bench; Announces Significant Capital Investment to Scale Production and Technology

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Co, a private investment firm focused on scaling high-potential industrial assets, announced the strategic addition of Carl Jackson and Craig Kennedy to the leadership team at RWN Pump & Fabrication. Alongside these key hires, Orange Co is announcing a significant capital infusion into the company to modernize its facilities and expand its capacity.

RWN adds Carl Jackson and Craig Kennedy to the leadership team.

The investment is designed to expand RWN's manufacturing capacity and further position the company as a tech-forward manufacturer. The capital will be utilized to implement advanced automation and expanded production lines capable of fulfilling large-scale orders with industry-leading lead times.

Jackson and Kennedy join the team with decades of combined experience across the entire pump and fluid-handling lifecycle. While both are well-known for their recent success in the rental sector, their backgrounds are rooted in the technical complexities of pump engineering, application, and large-scale industrial distribution.

"When Orange Co invested in RWN, we saw a company with a rock-solid foundation of American craftsmanship," said Marc Jones, Managing Partner of Orange Co. "By adding Carl and Craig to our executive bench, we are pairing RWN's legacy of quality with two of the most knowledgeable minds in the pump sector. Their deep technical expertise ensures that as we scale to handle larger orders, while maintaining the precision engineering RWN is known for."

Under the guidance of Orange Co, the refreshed RWN brand is prioritizing a partner-centric model. By focusing its current resources and the new capital investment entirely on manufacturing and fabrication, RWN is positioning itself as a dedicated resource for its clients.

"Our current strategy is to be the premier engine of growth for our partners," added Jones. "By dedicating our capital to the manufacturing side rather than competing in the rental market, we provide our customers with a reliable, non-conflicting source for high-spec equipment. We are here to empower their fleets with tech-forward solutions that were previously only available to the largest global players."

About Orange Co: Orange Co is a strategic investment firm specializing in industrial and manufacturing mid-market companies. Led by Marc Jones, the firm focuses on modernizing legacy brands through capital injection, technological integration, and elite leadership recruitment.

About RWN Pump & Fabrication: RWN Pump & Fabrication is a premier provider of high-performance pump packages and custom industrial fabrication. Since 2006, RWN has served the municipal, industrial, and rental markets with a focus on American-made quality and customer-centric engineering.

Media Contact: Colleen Butterfield, (323) 240-5000, [email protected]

SOURCE Orange Co