Orange Comet and Universal Products & Experiences Dive Into JAWS: Infested Waters with New Experience on Roblox

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet, Inc, a next-gen gaming and entertainment company, is set to make waves with an exciting new project. Today, the company proudly announces its collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences to bring JAWS, the 1975 landmark film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, to an all-new audience through an immersive experience entitled JAWS: Infested Waters. Currently in soft launch, this adrenaline-charged experience unfolds on Roblox, the immersive platform for communication and connection.

Capturing the essence of the breathtaking and terrifying action-thriller, the JAWS: Infested Waters experience on Roblox is a group survival adventure that thrusts visitors into the heart of the action. The experience revolves around the iconic tension between the dangerous great white shark and Amity Island locals, faithfully echoing the edge-of-your-seat suspense of the classic motion picture while having some fun along the way. One user assumes the role of the formidable shark, while the rest of the users strive to outlast and outsmart the ocean's apex predator.

The central gameplay loop, featuring elements of composer John Williams' instantly recognizable Oscar-winning score that has become synonymous with suspense, forms the backbone of this thrilling experience. In a random selection process, users may find themselves taking on the menacing persona of the shark, with the objective of tracking down the shark hunters and preventing them from achieving their goals. Conversely, those cast as the shark hunters must band together, strategically complete objectives, and ultimately fend off the iconic predator.

"JAWS is a one-of-a-kind film that generations of fans love to watch – and be terrified by – together," said Bill Kispert, SVP Games & Digital Platforms at Universal Products & Experiences. "This led us to explore a unique, multiplayer experience filled with frightening fun and unexpected twists above and below the surface. We look forward to Roblox users having a blast with their friends in this action-packed social game that really packs a bite."

"I would say we're kicking and screaming with excitement, but that might attract sharks", said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "It's truly an honor to work on a game inspired by one of the most iconic film franchises ever created. We're thrilled to bring JAWS: Infested Waters to Roblox, where fans can enjoy an entirely new immersive experience inspired by the film."

The JAWS: Infested Waters experience is designed to offer a multifaceted experience that combines elements of strategy, teamwork, and action. The goal is to provide users with an authentic and suspenseful encounter with one of cinema's most iconic characters. Orange Comet aims to redefine the boundaries of entertainment and gaming by transforming this classic masterpiece into an interactive and unforgettable adventure.

As the collaboration between Orange Comet, Inc. and Universal Products & Experiences comes to life, fans can anticipate more details, sneak peeks, and exciting updates leading up to the experience's highly anticipated release next month. Get ready to dive into terrifying waters as JAWS: Infested Waters comes to Roblox for a new generation of thrill-seekers.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a leading next-gen gaming and entertainment company, creating immersive and innovative video games in partnership with the biggest entertainment properties in the world. With backgrounds ranging from AAA games to film, television, and award-winning design, Orange Comet's team of industry experts boasts a track record of creating and producing some of the most globally acclaimed entertainment franchises. Orange Comet seamlessly merges passion, imagination, and cutting-edge technology to deliver entertaining and engaging gameplay loops, setting a new standard for advanced gaming experiences.

ABOUT JAWS

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, JAWS set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town's chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, JAWS remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

