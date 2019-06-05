Orange County Bancorp Directors Re-elected

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") held their annual meeting on May 21, 2019 in Middletown at the headquarters of the company's subsidiary bank, Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Elected to serve three year terms were directors and fellow shareholders, David DeWilde, William Morrison, Virginia Rizzo and Jonathan Rouis and elected to serve a one year term was Hudson Valley Investment Advisor's President and CEO, Gus Scacco. Other directors include, Louis Heimbach, Gregory Holcombe, Paul McDermott, Terry Saturno, Richard Rowley and Susan Metzger, as well as Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company's President and CEO.

"We have an exceptional Board of Directors that work diligently to continue to do outstanding work on behalf of the company's shareholders," said Lou Heimbach, Chairman of the Board of Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

The Company's shareholders also approved the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan and the appointment of Crowe LLP as the Company's independent accounting firm for 2019.

Separately, on May 17, 2019, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2019.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago and has grown through conservative banking practices, innovation and commitment to its community and business cliental to more than $1 billion in total assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has added branches in Rockland and Westchester counties. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. For more information, visit orangebanktrust.com or hviaonline.com.

Contact: Candice Varetoni

845.341.5043

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE Orange County Bancorp, Inc.