Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record 2019 Results

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" -OTCQX: OCBI), parent of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (HVIA), today announced net income for the quarter and twelve month period ended December 31, 2019 of $2.9 million, or $0.65 per share, and $11.1 million, or $2.47 per share, respectively. These results compare favorably with $2.6 million, or $0.61 per share, and $7.6 million, or $1.87 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, and reflect record fourth quarter and full year results for the Company.

"I am pleased to report the momentum we have been experiencing as a result of multi-year investments in expansion and personnel continued into the fourth quarter, enabling us to post record Q4 and full year results," said Michael Gilfeather, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am extremely pleased with the performance of our team. Our core businesses all turned in impressive growth, with loans and deposits up more than 25% and 35%, respectively, versus the prior year, while net interest margin improved 21 basis points to 3.90% for the full year period. This effort was aided by state-of-the-art cash management resources, which have helped our team expand both the depth and efficiency of our product offering and is expected to continue to contribute to profitability, account growth, and customer retention going forward.

Our Trust and Advisory businesses also advanced, surpassing the $1 billion in mark in combined assets under management during the year, while our newest service, Private Banking, continues to grow, helping clients and the Company better leverage the services and capabilities of our platform.

Our record earnings are the result of continued focus on our core competencies – anticipating our customers' needs and delivering the highest quality products, services, and solutions. This has yielded particular success with business customers across our legacy and expanded geographic footprint, and contributed to our 47% increase in net income in 2019, to a record $11.1 million, and 12.6% increase in tangible book value. All this was while maintaining our rigorous lending standards and risk controls, insuring the success we achieved in 2019 can continue well into the new decade and beyond."

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased $7.5 million, or 21%, to $43.4 million compared with the same period last year. The increase is primarily the result of a $141.1 million, or 14.5%, increase in average interest earning assets, including a $166.4 million, or 25.6%, increase in average loans outstanding. Net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.90%, an increase of 21 basis points over the same period last year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 0.60%, compared to 0.35% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 25 basis points. The Company continued to see strong growth in non-interest bearing demand accounts, with an increase of $67.6 million, or 29.5%, to $296.3 million in average non-interest bearing demand accounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The total cost of deposits for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 0.43% compared to 0.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 rose $1.4 million, or 14.3%, to $11.3 million, versus the prior year. The increase is primarily the result of a $180.5 million, or 18.1%, increase in average interest earning assets and related $170.5 million, or 24.3%, increase in average loans outstanding. Net interest margin of 3.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 represents a 13 basis point, or 3.2%, decrease versus 3.96% for the same period last year.

The bank's provision for loan losses was $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans, as a percent of total loans outstanding, was 0.17% as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of 0.07% versus the prior quarter and 0.08% for the same quarter last year. Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $294 thousand, or 2.1%, to $14.0 million as of December 31, 2019, from $14.3 million for the period ended September 30, 2019, and decreased $1.3 million, or 8.4%, from $15.3 million for the period ended December 31, 2018.

Non-interest income increased $413 thousand, to $10.4 million, on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to increases in trust income and investment advisory fees of $366 thousand and $214 thousand, respectively. Non-interest income rose $213 thousand, to $2.7 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of increases in trust income of $89 thousand and investment advisory fees of $114 thousand, respectively.

Non-interest expense rose $3.5 million, or 10.1%, to $37.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as a result of a $2.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits associated with growth-related staffing. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was favorably impacted by the issuance of insurance credits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") to small institutions, resulting in lower FDIC insurance expense of $370 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, versus $521 the prior year. Non-interest expense increased $242 thousand, to $9.8 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, and $1.1 million versus the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Total income before taxes increased $4.7 million, or 51.7%, to $13.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, from $9.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The Company's effective income tax rates for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were 20.6% and 20.3%, respectively. These compare with effective tax rates of 20.4% and 13.4% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 17.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total balance sheet assets increased $163.0 million, or 15.3%, to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, from $1.06 billion at December 31, 2018. This was primarily due to increases of $153.6 million, or 20.8%, in loans receivable and $6.7 million, or 36.7%, in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $1.8 million, or 0.70%, decrease in investment securities. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is principally due to increases in deposits, while the $153.6 million increase in loans was the result of $393.1 million of new loan originations and $25.2 million in purchases, partially offset by $264.7 million of net amortization and repayments on our existing portfolio. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, new loan originations totaled $84.2 million, there were no loan purchases and net amortization and repayments totaled $61.7 million.

Total liabilities increased $150.6 million, or 15.8%, to $1.11 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, from $956 million at December 31, 2018. This was largely due to a $178.1 million increase in total deposits partially offset by a $10 million reduction in FHLB advances. Total liabilities decreased $18.9 million from $1.13 billion at September 30, 2019, driven by anticipated seasonal reductions in municipal deposit balances.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2019 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $178.1 million, or 19.7%, from the prior year. Commercial deposits increased $111.4 million, or 28.2%, to $505.7 million, or 46.7%, of total deposits at December 31, 2019 compared to $394.4 million, or 43.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2018. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $95.0 million, or 39.5%, to $335.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Total shareholders' equity increased $12.4 million, or 11.4%, to $120.9 million at December 31, 2019, from $108.5 million at December 31, 2018. This increase is due to, a $7.8 million increase in retained earnings and a $4.4 million improvement in the market value of securities available for sale.

At December 31, 2019, the Company's book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $26.99 and $25.30, respectively, compared to $24.22 and $22.46, respectively, at December 31, 2018. This represents increases of 11.5% and 12.6%, respectively. At December 31, 2019, the Bank exceeded the "well capitalized" thresholds under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans decreased to $1.55 million or 0.25% of total loans as of December 31, 2019, from $2.04 million or 0.25% of total loans as of September 30, 2019. Non-performing loans decreased $276 thousand, from $1.8 million or 0.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2018.

Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $274 thousand, or 2.1%, to $14.0 million at December 31, 2019, from $14.3 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $1.3 million, or 8.4%, from $15.3 million at December 31, 2018. Watch rated loans increased $1.3 million, or 13.3%, to $11.2 million at December 31, 2019 from $9.9 million at September 30, 2019. Delinquencies increased to $8.2 million or 0.92% of total loans at December 31, 2019, from $3.9 million or 0.45% of total loans at September 30, 2019, and increased $1.5 million from $6.7 million or 0.90% of total loans at December 31, 2018. The increase in delinquencies is primarily attributable to a single relationship that was made current by the borrower subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, the Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.38% of total loans outstanding, a decrease from 1.42% at September 30, 2019 and from 1.44% at December 31, 2018. Notwithstanding net loan growth during the year, continued improvement in historical loss rate assumptions and performance of the loan portfolio contributed to the reduction in this allowance ratio.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1 billion in Total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. For more information, visit orangebanktrust.com or hviaonline.com.

For further information:

Robert L. Peacock

EVP Chief Financial Officer

rpeacock@orangebanktrust.com

Phone: (845) 341-5005

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)



























December 31,

December 31,











2019

2018





ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 25,112

$ 18,374

Investment securities - available-for-sale

254,915

255,536

Restricted investment in bank stocks

1,346

2,522

Loans



890,704

737,076

Allowance for loan losses

(12,275)

(10,663)



Loans, net



878,429

726,413



















Premises and equipment

14,599

13,934

Accrued interest receivable

3,202

3,008

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

27,818

27,128

Goodwill



5,359

5,359

Intangible assets



2,249

2,535

Other assets



14,878

10,064























TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,227,907

$ 1,064,873























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Deposits:













Noninterest bearing

$ 335,469

$ 240,432



Interest bearing

747,663

664,576





Total deposits

1,083,132

905,008



















FHLB advances



5,000

35,500

Note payable



3,000

3,057

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

15,834

12,768























TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,106,966

956,333























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized;











issued and outstanding, 4,509,292 shares and 4,481,521 shares ,respectively











at Dec. 31, 2019, 4,513,905 shares and 4,481,726 shares, respectively at











Dec 31, 1018



2,255

2,266

Surplus



84,926

85,496

Undivided profits



38,730

30,956

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

(4,044)

(8,986)

Treasury stock, at cost

(926)

(1,192)





TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

120,941

108,540























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,227,907

$ 1,064,873



















Book value per share

$ 26.99

$ 24.22

Tangible book value per share

$ 25.30

$ 22.46





















Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)























Twelve Months Ended

December 31,























2019

2018

$ Change

% Change



INTEREST INCOME































Interest and fees on loans











$ 40,977

$ 31,608

$ 9,369

29.64%





Interest on investment securities:





























Taxable













5,825

4,944

881

17.82%







Tax exempt













641

1,416

(775)

(54.73%)





Interest on Federal funds sold and other







853

731

122

16.69%













































TOTAL INTEREST INCOME







48,296

38,699

9,597

24.80%









































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on savings and NOW accounts







3,291

1,488

1,803

121.17%





Interest on time deposits











1,221

873

348

39.86%





Interest on FHLB advances









147

241

(94)

(39.00%)





Interest on note payable











181

185

(4)

(2.16%)







TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE







4,840

2,787

2,053

73.66%













































NET INTEREST INCOME









43,456

35,912

7,544

21.01%









































Provision for loan losses











2,195

2,465

(270)

(10.95%)













































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION







41,261

33,447

7,814

23.36%









































OTHER OPERATING INCOME





























Service charges on deposit accounts







921

932

(11)

(1.18%)





Trust income













3,531

3,165

366

11.56%





Investment advisory income









4,545

4,332

213

4.92%





Investment securities gains









(219)

-

(219)

0.00%





Earnings on bank-owned life insurance







689

691

(2)

(0.29%)





Other













965

899

66

7.34%







TOTAL OTHER OPERATING INCOME







10,432

10,019

413

4.12%









































OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES





























Salaries













17,065

15,058

2,007

13.33%





Employee benefits











4,208

3,534

674

19.07%





Occupancy expense











3,523

3,339

184

5.51%





Professional fees











2,571

2,658

(87)

(3.27%)





Directors' fees and expenses









1,108

984

124

12.60%





Computer software expense









3,079

2,777

302

10.88%





FDIC assessment











370

521

(151)

(28.98%)





Advertising expenses











1,177

990

187

18.89%





Advisor expenses related to trust income







900

842

58

6.89%





Telephone expenses











459

410

49

11.95%





Intangible amortization











286

286

-

0.00%





Other













3,023

2,887

136

4.71%







TOTAL OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES







37,769

34,286

3,483

10.16%











































Income before income taxes









13,924

9,180

4,744

51.68%









































Provision for income taxes











2,826

1,628

1,198

73.59%







NET INCOME











$ 11,098

$ 7,552

$ 3,546

46.95%









































Earnings per share











$ 2.47

$ 1.87

$ 0.60













































Cash dividends declared per share









$ 0.80

$ 0.81

$ (0.01)













































Weighted average shares outstanding







4,485,317

4,034,633

450,684













































Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands)

























Three Months Ended December 31

2019

2018

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Rate Assets:





















Loans Receivable $ 868,956

$ 10,861

5.00%

$ 700,584

$ 8,724

4.98% Investment securities 256,817

1,604

2.50%

268,401

1,560

2.32% Other interest-earning assets 53,475

217

1.62%

29,810

424

5.69% Total interest earning assets 1,179,248

12,682

4.30%

998,795

10,708

4.29% Non-interest earning assets 70,619









60,069







Total assets $ 1,249,867









$ 1,058,864































Liabilities and equity:





















NOW accounts $ 175,014

$ 95

0.22%

$ 155,744

$ 39

0.10% Savings and money market accounts 511,880

928

0.73%

426,548

405

0.38% Time deposits 90,310

302

1.34%

99,416

275

1.11% Total interest-bearing deposits 777,204

1,325

0.68%

681,708

719

0.42% FHLB Advances and other borrowings 5,669

56

3.95%

16,643

99

2.38% Total interest bearing liabilities 782,873

1,381

0.71%

698,351

818

0.47% Non-interest bearing deposits 333,107









245,817







Other non-interest bearing liabilities 14,428









14,138







Total liabilities 1,130,408









958,306







Total shareholders' equity 119,459









100,558







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,249,867









$ 1,058,864































Net interest income



$ 11,301









$ 9,890



Interest rate spread 1







3.60%









3.82% Net interest margin 2







3.83%









3.96% Average interest earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 150.6%









143.0%































Notes:





















1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands)

























Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Rate Assets:





















Loans Receivable $ 817,495

$ 40,977

5.01%

$ 651,080

$ 31,608

4.85% Investment securities 257,454

6,466

2.51%

289,003

6,360

2.20% Other interest-earning assets 40,677

853

2.10%

34,397

731

2.13% Total interest earning assets 1,115,626

48,296

4.33%

974,480

38,699

3.97% Non-interest earning assets 66,985









62,435







Total assets $ 1,182,611









$ 1,036,915































Liabilities and equity:





















NOW accounts $ 181,446

$ 300

0.17%

$ 153,531

$ 144

0.09% Savings and money market accounts 472,832

2,991

0.63%

426,160

1,344

0.32% Time deposits 92,878

1,221

1.31%

102,733

873

0.85% Total interest-bearing deposits 747,156

4,512

0.60%

682,424

2,361

0.35% FHLB Advances and other borrowings 11,534

328

2.84%

20,192

426

2.11% Total interest bearing liabilities 758,690

4,840

0.64%

702,616

2,787

0.40% Non-interest bearing deposits 296,360









228,795







Other non-interest bearing liabilities 13,538









13,175







Total liabilities 1,068,588









944,586







Total shareholders' equity 114,023









92,329







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,182,611









$ 1,036,915































Net interest income



$ 43,456









$ 35,912



Interest rate spread 1







3.69%









3.57% Net interest margin 2







3.90%









3.69% Average interest earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 147.0%









138.7%































Notes:





















1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.











Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)



For the Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December

31,

2019

September

30,

2019

June

30,

2019

March

31,

2019

December

31,

2018

December

31,

2019

December

31,

2018

Performance Ratios 1



























Return on average assets 0.98%

1.03%

0.98%

0.81%

0.98%

0.94%

0.73%

Return on average equity 10.17%

10.67%

10.06%

8.28%

10.31%

9.73%

8.18%

Interest rate spread 3.60%

3.76%

3.71%

3.81%

3.82%

3.69%

3.57%

Net interest margin 3.83%

3.98%

3.91%

3.97%

3.96%

3.90%

3.69%

Efficiency Ratio 70.09%

67.29%

68.68%

71.54%

70.43%

70.09%

74.65%































Noninterest income to average assets 0.86%

0.90%

0.81%

0.80%

0.84%

0.83%

0.95%

Noninterest expense to average assets 3.14%

3.14%

3.11%

3.25%

3.19%

3.19%

3.24%

Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 150.63%

147.32%

142.87%

142.89%

140.40%

147.05%

138.69%

Average equity to average assets 9.56%

9.63%

9.72%

9.84%

9.50%

9.64%

8.90%

Dividend payout ratio 30.97%

28.36%

31.87%

40.31%

34.46%

32.33%

43.06%

































As of the Quarter Ended











December

31,

2019

September

30,

2019

June

30,

2019

March

31,

2019

December

31,

2018







































Loans to Deposits 82.23%

78.61%

76.80%

78.09%

81.44%









Noninterest bearing deposits to total

deposits 30.97%

30.12%

28.58%

27.79%

26.57%







































Share Data:



























Shares outstanding 4,480,368

4,467,747

4,481,122

4,490,047

4,481,726









Book value per common share $ 26.99

$ 26.52

$ 25.85

$ 24.75

$ 24.22









Tangible book value per common share 2 $ 25.30

$ 24.80

$ 24.12

$ 23.00

$ 22.46







































Capital Ratios 3



























Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 9.39%

8.95%

9.23%

9.41%

9.67%









Common equity Teir 1 capital (to risk

weighted assets) 12.52%

12.16%

12.54%

13.01%

13.67%









Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.52%

12.16%

12.54%

13.01%

13.67%









Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.77%

13.41%

13.80%

14.27%

14.93%







































Notes:



























1 Performance ratios are annualized.



























2 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders' equity, less goodwill

and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.









3 Represents Orange County Bank & Trust ratios

























Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

















As of











Condensed Balance Sheets December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018











































Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 25,112

$ 65,667

$ 80,884

$ 48,994

$ 18,374











Total Investment Securities 256,261

258,970

252,843

252,879

258,058











Loans, net 878,429

855,899

811,892

765,885

726,413











Other Assets 68,105

63,801

63,513

63,684

62,028











Total Assets $ 1,227,907

$ 1,244,337

$ 1,209,132

$ 1,131,443

$ 1,064,873











































Total Deposits $ 1,083,132

$ 1,104,578

$ 1,072,514

$ 995,417

$ 905,008











FHLB Advances & note payable 8,000

8,013

8,028

13,043

38,557











Other Liabilities 15,834

13,250

12,772

11,868

12,768











Total Liabilities 1,106,966

1,125,841

1,093,315

1,020,328

956,333











Total Shareholder Equity 120,941

118,496

115,818

111,115

108,540











Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,227,907

$ 1,244,337

$ 1,209,132

$ 1,131,443

$ 1,064,873













































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Condensed Income Statements December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018



































Interest Income $ 12,682

$ 12,788

$ 11,775

$ 11,050

$ 10,708

$ 48,296

$ 38,699



Interest Expense 1,381

1,353

1,205

902

818

4,840

2,787



Net Interest Income 11,301

11,435

10,569

10,149

9,890

43,456

35,913



Provision for Loan Loss 535

640

420

600

640

2,195

2,465



Noninterest Income 2,698

2,746

2,342

2,228

2,224

10,432

10,019



Noninterest Expense 9,812

9,570

8,960

9,007

8,455

37,769

34,286



Income before income tax expense 3,652

3,971

3,532

2,770

3,019

13,924

9,180



Income Tax Expense 753

810

719

543

404

2,826

1,628



Net income $ 2,899

$ 3,161

$ 2,812

$ 2,227

$ 2,614

$ 11,098

$ 7,552



































































Earnings per Share $ 0.65

$ 0.71

$ 0.63

$ 0.50

$ 0.60

$ 2.47

$ 1.87





Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



Loan Portfolio (unaudited)



(dollar amounts in thousands)







































LOANS





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

















2019

2019

2019

2019

2018



Commercial:

































































Commercial & industrial

$ 222,229

$ 220,157

$ 212,866

$ 190,323

$ 179,533



CRE* owner occupied



133,355

121,707

123,708

123,446

122,592



CRE non-owner occupied

256,639

251,765

220,681

207,234

193,529



CRE multifamily





144,328

143,308

144,387

140,510

142,160



CRE construction





55,808

56,939

46,726

38,100

28,946



Total commerical





812,359

793,875

748,368

699,614

666,760







































Consumer:





























Residential real estate



52,478

49,519

48,340

45,982

47,064



Home equity loans and lines

11,668

11,840

12,432

10,939

10,728



Residential construction

13,937

13,276

14,960

16,344

12,381



Other







2,436

1,846

1,586

2,006

2,040



Total consumer





80,519

76,480

77,319

75,271

72,212



TOTAL LOANS





892,878

870,355

825,687

774,885

738,972







































Deferrals and in-process

(2,174)

(2,042)

(1,947)

2,457

(1,896)



Allowance for loan losses

(12,275)

(12,345)

(11,847)

(11,457)

(10,663)



Loans, net





$ 878,429

$ 855,968

$ 811,892

$ 765,885

$ 726,413







































* CRE = Commercial Real Estate loans





















Orange County Bancorp, Inc.





Deposit Portfolio (unaudited)





(dollar amounts in thousands)

















































































DEPOSIT TREND





Dec 31,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018









Demand Deposits





$ 335,469

$ 332,681

$ 306,471

$ 276,580

$ 240,432









NOW







166,907

183,883

186,938

188,112

159,465









Money market accounts

369,507

365,501

356,072

312,885

294,497









Savings







122,592

132,110

129,852

122,119

111,936









Time







88,657

90,403

93,181

95,721

98,678















































Total Deposits





$ 1,083,132

$ 1,104,578

$ 1,072,514

$ 995,417

$ 905,008

















































































DEPOSIT ONE YEAR GROWTH ANALYSIS





















































Growth

















December 31,

2019

% of Total

Deposits

December 31,

2018

% of Total

Deposits

$ %







Demand Deposits





$ 335,469

31.0%

$ 240,432

26.6%

$ 95,037 39.5%







NOW







166,907

15.4%

159,465

17.6%

$ 7,442 4.7%







Money market accounts

369,507

34.1%

294,497

32.5%

$ 75,010 25.5%







Savings







122,592

11.3%

111,936

12.4%

$ 10,656 9.5%







Time







88,657

8.2%

98,678

10.9%

$ (10,021) (10.2%)







Total Deposits





$ 1,083,132

100.0%

$ 905,008

100.0%

$ 178,124 19.7%













































Commercial





$ 505,723

46.7%

$ 394,373

43.6%

$ 111,350 28.2%







Consumer





430,214

39.7%

394,793

43.6%

35,421 9.0%







Municipal







147,195

13.6%

115,842

12.8%

31,353 27.1%







Total Deposits





$ 1,083,132

100.0%

$ 905,008

100.0%

$ 178,124 19.7%











































Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



Asset Quality Trends (unaudited)



(dollar amounts in thousands)







































ASSET QUALITY





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

















2019

2019

2019

2019

2018



Non-performing loans:

























Commercial & industrial



$ 502

$ 603

$ 72

$ 159

$ 104



Commercial real estate



959

1,348

1,419

1,419

1,419



Consumer--residential real estate

88

91

94

95

204



Consumer--home equity loans and lines

-

-

47

-

98



TOTAL NON-PERFORMING LOANS ("NPLs") $ 1,549

$ 2,042

$ 1,631

$ 1,673

$ 1,825







































Delinquencies:

































































30-59 days past due*





$ 5,674

$ 1,050

$ 423

$ 1,898

$ 4,145



60-89 days past due





360

352

85

47

681



90+ days past due





683

576

185

125

104



On non-accrual





1,461

1,951

1,537

1,578

1,727



TOTAL PAST DUE LOANS

$ 8,178

$ 3,929

$ 2,230

$ 3,646

$ 6,657







































Troubled debt restructurings:

























On non-accrual (included in total NPLs above) $ 959

$ 1,348

$ 1,419

$ 1,458

$ 1,458



On accrual





11,436

11,713

12,698

12,802

12,879



TOTAL TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS $ 12,395

$ 13,061

$ 14,117

$ 14,260

$ 14,337







































ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

$ 12,275

$ 12,345

$ 11,847

$ 11,457

$ 10,663







































Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

1.38%

1.42%

1.43%

1.48%

1.44%



Allowance for loan losses as a % of total NPLs

792.45%

604.55%

726.54%

684.87%

584.34%



Allowance for loan losses as a % of delinquent loans 150.10%

314.20%

531.28%

314.19%

160.20%



NPLs as a % of total loans



0.21%

0.28%

0.20%

0.22%

0.25%







































Net charge-offs (recoveries)



$ 583

$ 142

$ 29

$ (193)

$ 99



Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period 1

0.07%

0.02%

0.00%

-0.03%

0.01%







































*

The increase in delinquencies is primarily attributable to a single relationship that was made current by the borrower subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2019.







































SOURCE Orange County Bancorp, Inc.