Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter Results

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: OCBI), parent of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (HVIA), today announced record net income of $3.2 million, or $0.71 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This compares with net income of $2.8 million, or $0.63 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $2.0 million, or $0.51 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 increased $3.3 million to $8.2 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to $4.9 million, or $1.39 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

"I am very pleased to report another period of record results for the third quarter and year-to-date," said Michael Gilfeather, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The earnings are the result of meaningful contributions from all business lines across our geographic footprint. Loans and deposits, the Bank's core operations, continue to expand, even as the Bank maintains a conservative risk profile and low funding costs. Our ongoing investments in Rockland and Westchester counties remain key to this growth and our continued success. These counties now represent 41% of the Bank's loans and 45% of the Bank's deposits at September 30, 2019.

Total deposit growth was primarily in non-interest bearing commercial demand deposits ("DDA") and NOW accounts; demonstrating a strong market response to our integrated, company-wide focus on business relationships. DDA and NOW balances were 46.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2019. The Bank's investment in state-of the art cash management services has expanded our product depth and is expected to contribute to continued account growth and customer retention.

Our Trust and Asset Management businesses also performed well, significantly increasing fee and non-interest related income. Our newest business service, Private Banking, continues to grow, helping clients and the Company better leverage the capabilities across our organization.

Our record earnings are primarily a result of building on our firm's core competencies – anticipating our customers' needs and delivering the highest quality products, solutions, and services, with a particular focus on business customers in our expanded geographic footprint. Aside from record earnings, this strategy has led to an increase in tangible book value per share from $20.38 at the end of September 2018, to $24.80 at end of September 2019, a 21.8% increase. Results like these don't happen without the trust of our clients, the hard work and dedication of our employees, and ongoing support from our shareholders. Thank you on behalf of myself and the Board."

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $2.3 million, or 25.7%, to $11.4 million, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is primarily the result of a $193.5 million, or 18.9%, increase in average interest earning assets, resulting in an 18 basis point increase in net interest margin. The increase in average interest earning assets is due primarily to a $202.5 million, or 31.7%, increase in average loans outstanding. Net interest margin of 3.98% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 represents an 18 basis point, or 4.7%, increase versus 3.80% for the same period last year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 0.67%, compared to 0.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 30 basis points, or 79.7%. The Company continued to see strong growth in non-interest bearing demand accounts, with an increase of $85.4 million, or 38.5%, to $308.2 million in average non-interest bearing demand accounts when compared to September 30, 2018.

The bank's provision for loan losses was $640 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $420 thousand the prior quarter, and $540 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Non-accrual loans, as a percent of total loans, was 0.28% as of September 30, 2019, an increase of 0.08% from the period ended June 30, 2019, and a decrease of 0.05% for the period ended September 30, 2018. Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $327 thousand, or 2.2%, to $14.3 million as of September 30, 2019, from $14.6 million for the period ended June 30, 2019, and $1.5 million, or 9.7%, from $15.8 million for the period ended September 30, 2018.

Non-interest income increased $404 thousand, to $2.7 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $177 thousand compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. These increases are primarily due to an increase in trust income and realized losses on securities sales during the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company recorded no such losses in the three month periods ended September 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018.

Non-interest expense increased $610 thousand to $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $935 thousand compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to a $714 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from growth-related staffing. Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was favorably impacted by the issuance of insurance credits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (" FDIC") to small institutions resulting in zero FDIC insurance expense in the three months ended September 30, 2019.

The Company's effective income tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 20.4%. This compares with 20.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 18.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Company's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 20.2%. This compares with 19.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total balance sheet assets increased $174 million, or 16.3%, to $1.24 billion at September 30, 2019, from $1.07 billion at September 30, 2018. This was primarily due to increases of $182.0 million in net loans and $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $25.3 million decrease in investment securities. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily due to increases in deposits, while the $182.0 million increase in loans was the result of $308.9 million of new loan originations and purchases, partially offset by $152.1 million of net amortization and repayments on our existing portfolio. Net loan purchases during the same period totaled $25.2 million. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, new loan originations totaled $87.6 million, loan purchases were $1.3 million and net amortization and repayments totaled $44.4 million.

Total liabilities increased $144.7 million to $1.13 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2019, from $1.1 billion at June 30, 2019. This was primarily due to a $154.6 million increase in total deposits partially offset by a $10 million reduction in FHLB advances.

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $154.8 million, or 16.3%, from the period ended September 30, 2018 and an increase of $199.6 million, or 22.1%, from the period ended December 31, 2018. Municipal deposits represented 19.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2019 compared to 17.2% at December 31, 2018 and 20.6% at September 30, 2018.

Total shareholders' equity increased $29.8 million, or 33.6%, to $118.5 million at September 30, 2019, from $88.8 million at September 30, 2018. This increase is due to net proceeds from a $16.1 million private securities offering completed October 31, 2018, a $7.5 million increase in retained earnings and a $6.4 million improvement in the market value of securities available for sale.

At September 30, 2019, the Company's book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $26.52 and $24.80, respectively, compared to $22.38 and $20.38, respectively, at September 30, 2018. This represents increases of 18.6% and 21.8%, respectively. At September 30, 2019, the Bank exceeded the "well capitalized" thresholds under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans increased to $2.04 million or 0.28% of total loans as of September 30, 2019, from $1.63 million or 0.20% of total loans as of June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans decreased $325 thousand, from $2.3 million or 0.33% of total loans as of September 30, 2018.

Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $327 thousand, or 2.2%, to $14.3 million at September 30, 2019, from $14.6 million at June 30, 2019, and decreased $1.5 million, or 9.7%, from $15.9 million at September 30, 2018. Watch rated loans increased $5.2 million, or 109%, to $9.9 million at September 30, 2019 from $4.7 million at June 30, 2019. Delinquencies increased to $3.9 million or 0.45% of total loans at September 30, 2019, from $2.2 million or 0.27% of total loans at June 30, 2019, and declined $78 thousand from $4.0 million or 0.59% of total loans at September 30, 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.42% of total loans outstanding, a decrease from 1.43% at June 30, 2018 and from 1.49% at September 30, 2018. Notwithstanding net loan growth during the quarter, continued improvement in historical loss rate assumptions and performance of the loan portfolio contributed to the reduction in this allowance ratio.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1 billion in Total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. For more information, visit orangebanktrust.com or hviaonline.com

For further information:

Robert L. Peacock

EVP Chief Financial Officer

rpeacock@orangebanktrust.com

Phone: (845) 341-5005

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)































September 30,

December 31,

September 30,











2019

2018

2018



ASSETS





































Cash and due from banks

$ 65,667

$ 18,374

$ 16,081

Investment securities - available-for-sale

258,970

258,058

284,277























Loans



868,244

737,076

684,020

Allowance for loan losses

(12,345)

(10,663)

(10,122)



Loans, net



855,899

726,413

673,898























Premises and equipment

14,503

13,934

13,900

Accrued interest receivable

4,327

3,008

3,886

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

27,644

27,128

26,954

Goodwill



5,359

5,359

5,359

Intangible assets



2,321

2,535

2,582

Other assets



9,647

10,064

42,946

























TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,244,337

$ 1,064,873

$ 1,069,883

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing

$ 332,681

$ 240,432

$ 247,270



Interest bearing

771,897

664,576

702,507



Total deposits

1,104,578

905,008

949,777























FHLB advances



5,000

35,500

15,000

Note payable



3,013

3,057

3,071

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

13,250

12,768

13,269

























TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,125,841

956,333

981,117

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized;















issued and outstanding, 4,509,292 shares and 4,467,747 shares, respectively















at Sept. 30, 2019, 4,513,905 shares and 4,481,726 shares, respectively at















Dec 31, 1018 and 3,921,243 and 3,966,521 shares, respectively at Sept. 30, 2018

2,255

2,266

1,973

Surplus



84,849

85,496

69,307

Undivided profits



36,728

30,956

29,246

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

(4,390)

(8,986)

(10,743)

Treasury stock, at cost

(946)

(1,192)

(1,017)



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

118,496

108,540

88,766

























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,244,337

$ 1,064,873

$ 1,069,883























Book value per share

$ 26.52

$ 24.11

$ 22.38

Tangible book value per share

$ 24.80

$ 22.36

$ 20.38

























Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)















Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,















2019

2018





2019

2018

INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans





$ 10,680

$ 8,135





$ 30,116

$ 22,643



Interest on investment securities:

























Taxable







1,695

1,212





4,345

3,766





Tax exempt







131

305





516

1,115



Interest on Federal funds sold and other

282

175





636

468







































TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

12,788

9,827





35,613

27,992



































INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on savings and NOW accounts

978

406





2,267

1,044



Interest on time deposits





309

224





919

598



Interest on FHLB advances



21

54





136

188



Interest on note payable





45

46





137

139





TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,353

730





3,459

1,969







































NET INTEREST INCOME



11,435

9,097





32,154

26,023



































Provision for loan losses





640

540





1,660

1,825







































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

10,795

8,557





30,494

24,198



































OTHER OPERATING INCOME

























Service charges on deposit accounts

253

234





695

714



Trust income







949

807





2,636

2,359



Investment advisory income



1,125

1,123





3,381

3,282



Investment securities gains



-

-





(219)

-



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

176

176





516

516



Other







243

229





725

662





TOTAL OTHER OPERATING INCOME

2,746

2,569





7,734

7,533



































OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

























Salaries







3,658

3,288





10,661

9,542



Employee benefits





1,816

1,472





5,164

4,305



Occupancy expense





879

831





2,653

2,504



Professional fees





672

627





1,976

2,187



Directors' fees and expenses



282

248





822

733



Computer software expense



821

704





2,218

2,085



FDIC assessment





-

154





245

380



Advertising expenses





324

304





825

678



Advisor expenses related to trust income

213

200





631

581



Telephone expenses





115

115





339

357



Intangible amortization





71

71





214

214



Other







719

621





2,208

2,004





TOTAL OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

9,570

8,635





27,956

25,570





































Income before income taxes



3,971

2,491





10,272

6,161



































Provision for income taxes





810

463





2,073

1,223





NET INCOME





$ 3,161

$ 2,028





$ 8,199

$ 4,938



































Earnings per share





$ 0.71

$ 0.51





$ 1.84

$ 1.39



































Cash dividends declared per share



$ 0.20

$ 0.20





$ 0.60

$ 0.60



































Weighted average shares outstanding

4,481,772

3,940,913





4,467,747

3,545,080



































Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands)

























Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate Assets:





















Loans Receivable $ 841,944

$ 10,680

5.07%

$ 639,478

$ 8,135

5.09% Investment securities 262,659

1,826

2.78%

290,136

1,517

2.09% Other interest-earning assets 44,352

282

2.54%

27,671

175

2.53% Total interest earning assets 1,148,955

12,788

4.45%

957,285

9,827

4.11% Non-interest earning assets 70,111









68,287







Total assets $ 1,219,066









$ 1,025,572































Liabilities and equity:





















NOW accounts $ 186,627

$ 117

0.25%

$ 151,903

$ 37

0.10% Savings and money market accounts 494,038

861

0.70%

422,936

369

0.35% Time deposits 91,241

309

1.35%

104,242

224

0.86% Total interest-bearing deposits 771,906

1,287

0.67%

679,082

630

0.37% FHLB Advances and other borrowings 8,021

66

3.29%

23,033

100

1.74% Total interest bearing liabilities 779,927

1,353

0.69%

702,115

730

0.42% Non-interest bearing deposits 308,192









222,488







Other non-interest bearing liabilities 13,530









12,136







Total liabilities 1,101,649









936,739







Total shareholders' equity 117,417









88,835







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,219,066









$ 1,025,574































Net interest income



$ 11,435









$ 9,097



Interest rate spread1







3.76%









3.69% Net interest margin2







3.98%









3.80% Average interest earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 147.3%









136.3%































Notes:





















1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing

liablities 2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.































Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands)

























Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate Assets:





















Loans Receivable $ 800,153

$ 30,116

5.02%

$ 634,398

$ 22,643

4.76% Investment securities 257,669

4,861

2.52%

295,946

4,881

2.20% Other interest-earning assets 36,364

636

2.33%

35,943

468

1.74% Total interest earning assets 1,094,186

35,613

4.34%

946,103

27,992

3.94% Non-interest earning assets 66,453









68,199







Total assets $ 1,160,639









$ 1,014,302































Liabilities and equity:





















NOW accounts $ 183,613

$ 205

0.15%

$ 152,468

$ 105

0.09% Savings and money market accounts 459,673

2,062

0.60%

420,528

939

0.30% Time deposits 93,743

919

1.31%

105,071

598

0.76% Total interest-bearing deposits 737,029

3,186

0.58%

678,066

1,642

0.32% FHLB Advances and other borrowings 13,510

273

2.69%

23,069

327

1.89% Total interest bearing liabilities 750,539

3,459

0.61%

701,135

1,969

0.37% Non-interest bearing deposits 283,976









210,705







Other non-interest bearing liabilities 13,237









12,663







Total liabilities 1,047,752









924,504







Total shareholders' equity 112,887









89,800







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,160,639









$ 1,014,303































Net interest income



$ 32,154









$ 26,023



Interest rate spread1







3.73%









3.57% Net interest margin2







3.92%









3.67% Average interest earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 145.8%









134.9%































Notes:





















1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing

liablities 2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.







