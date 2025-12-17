ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION UNVEILS VISION 2030 FIVE-YEAR PLAN

Foundation Highlights Six Key Initiatives and Impact in Orange County and Beyond

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing community foundations, announces Vision 2030, a dynamic five-year plan designed to amplify giving and support donors' philanthropic goals as well as address critical needs in Orange County.

"At the heart of Vision 2030 is an enduring commitment to our local communities," said Shelley Hoss, CEO of OCCF. "A promising future for Orange County depends on knowing what our communities need and delivering solutions to the real challenges they face. Vision 2030 is built on a shared commitment to Orange County's thriving future, in partnership with our generous donors and courageous community leaders."

Tammy Tumbling, President of OCCF, outlined Vision 2030's six core initiatives and their goals:

Economic opportunity: Create pathways to good jobs, living wages and shared prosperity across Orange County.

Create pathways to good jobs, living wages and shared prosperity across Orange County. Educational Access: Open doors to ensure that every student – no matter their background – has the chance to learn, grow and succeed.

Open doors to ensure that every student – no matter their background – has the chance to learn, grow and succeed. Women's Health: Support and strengthen women's health and well-being at every stage of life through care and resources.

Support and strengthen women's health and well-being at every stage of life through care and resources. Environmental Stewardship: Preserve our coastlines, open spaces and natural resources so future generations inherit a healthy home.

Preserve our coastlines, open spaces and natural resources so future generations inherit a healthy home. Community Power Building: Strengthen voices too often left unheard, ensuring every community has a seat at the table.

Strengthen voices too often left unheard, ensuring every community has a seat at the table. Youth Mental Health: Surround children and youth with the support and resources they need to live healthy, hopeful lives.

"To achieve our Vision 2030 goals, OCCF will continue to harness the power of community through several key endeavors: amplified giving, donor engagement, community impact, and operational excellence," Tumbling said. "As trusted strategic advisors, we help our donors support the causes closest to their hearts and inspire them to give more and with greater impact to grow the good in Orange County and beyond. We convene the right players, apply our unique capabilities to create momentum for good, and strive to elevate the standards of our performance in all we do as a steward of local philanthropy."

OCCF invites the community to join in advancing its mission for Orange County's future. To learn more about the Orange County Community Foundation and how you can make a difference, visit oc-cf.org .

About Orange County Community Foundation

The Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) combines giving strategy, community intelligence, enduring relationships, and heartfelt intention to amplify the power of giving and its profound result: greater good in Orange County, and beyond. We serve as a resource for individual and family philanthropists, facilitate grant and scholarship programs, and lead community-based initiatives. We inspire giving and connect people and resources to create sustainable impact, granting $1.25 billion since 1989 in Orange County, across the country, and around the world. For more information, visit oc-cf.org or call (949) 553-4202. Be a part of our conversation on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram . View OCCF's 2025 annual report .

